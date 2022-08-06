“I liked Cristiano Ronaldo because of…”

“Many know my name, few know who I am”, declares Georgina Rodríguez at the start of “Soy Georgina”, a docu-reality in which she exhibits her life of love and luxury with her companion and her children, but also surrounded by her friends who call her a “loving cocksucker”, “not at all self-centered” and “generous”.

A dream life surrounded by bodyguards. Impressive houses, haute couture dresses and jewelry. It turns the life of model Georgina (Buenos Aires, Argentina, 1994) upside down with more than 28 million followers on Instagram.

“I like jewelry with a tracksuit, there are those who do not understand it, they will understand it, ”says Georgina in one of the ten episodes of the reality show. In the documentary, Georgina, proud of her origins and her family, shows herself to be a woman sure of herself. “Thanks to love, now my life is a dream.”

Geo, for her friends, grew up in the rural area of ​​Jaca (Huesca) and, after saving some money working as a waitress, she moved to Madrid, she started as a Gucci saleswoman, where she crossed paths with Cristiano, “his prince blue”, the striker who changed his life. “He is a super normal, wonderful man, the best footballer in the world”.

As soon as I met him,I started to feel tickling in my stomach, I didn’t even want to look at it, I was ashamed”, says Georgiona, who assures that when his hands collided with those of the footballer, they immediately intertwined. “I felt like those hands had been with me many times, they were familiar hands that fit together perfectly.”

It changed his life. He came to work by bus and returned home by Bugatti. “I know what it’s like to have nothing. And I know what it’s like to have it all.” confides the model who does not hide her humble origins in which a good summer plan was “sandwiches and watermelon”.

The first times he went to Cristiano, he got lost, “I tried to go to the kitchen to get water and suddenly I didn’t know how to get back, it took half an hour to find it, it’s so big” she said.

Passionate about fashion, she sees in the reality TV show how the doors of Jean Paul Gaultier’s studio open in front of her. A trip she made accompanied by a couple of friends. “The jet makes my life a lot easier.”

Following his relationship with Cristiano, his first daughter, Alana, was born in 2017, the striker’s fourth daughter and the first not to be conceived through surrogacy.

Before, his brothers Cristiano JR (2010) and the twins Eva María and Mateo (2017) were born. Now this couple is expecting twins. “The peace I need is at home with Cris, with our children.”

“As a mother, I am enormously loving and a little soft, my children can do whatever they want with me. I love them so much that I can’t be strict with them.” explains the model, who appears on the reality show choosing to take them out of school, feed them or pack their extracurricular activity bags.

She has the help of her friend, Elena, who, in addition to helping her with the outfits, also helps her with the children, “we understand each other perfectly”.

In another of the chapters, she appears cleaning out her luxurious bags and packing a consensual suitcase with her friend who is on the other side of the phone; “Shit with Wi-Fi, four devices in the house and no Wi-Fi.”

Consider that you have your own style. “Several times they tried to change my style, but if I don’t feel like myself, I don’t wear it, I don’t like to be insecure”.

A comfort that you are also looking for at home, recommended by your leading interior designer. “I want this more homogeneous house, don’t mix the patterns with marble, don’t put plastic flowers on me, don’t put books on me, not a lot of things so as not to clean the dust too much.

Her friends say she is generous, polite, respectful and funny. Grouped on WhatsApp under the heading ‘Dear Team’, Georgina suggests that they go see Formula 1 in Monaco and stay on the yacht. “Cris likes me enjoying the yacht with my friends.”

“The yacht is my second home”, confides naturally Georgina, who assures that “what makes me really happy is my family and my friends, with whom I also form a family”.

