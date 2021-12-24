Sports

“I liked drinking and going out, Mourinho made me better”

ROME – There is certainly one of the protagonists of this first part of the season Rick Karsdorp, workaholic on the right wing and among the players who have grown a lot with Mourinho. The Roma full-back gave an interview to the magazine ELF Voetbal, where he talked about the Giallorossi team and its relationship with the city and the fans:Mourinho makes me better. I enjoyed drinking and going out, Now it doesn’t happen anymore. The reason I came to play abroad was precisely for the Roma project. ” The warmth of the Giallorossi fans, but also the privacy: “It’s not bad. They leave you really quiet here. Of course I get accosted when I walk down the street, but in general the supporters don’t overdo it. If I’m out for dinner, they wait patiently until the deadline for an autograph or a photo.”

Karsdorp also focused on the fans: “The fans should support the team, sometimes you get booed too quickly. With injuries I couldn’t prove myself for a long time, people started wondering if I could handle the level and if I could still be fully fit. form. After my second stint in the Netherlands I came back determined to be successful here. It worked and I became a starter. ”

On the similarity between the Rome derby and the one between Feyenoord and Ajax: “The passion for the club is clear, especially in the derby against Lazio, which is a bit more intense than Feyenoord-Ajax. And here too: if you play well, you are a hero; if you play badly you get criticism. now that I think about it, maybe people are a little more critical here than at Feyenoord. “

