“I liked the performance, the episodes also count in the matches”

Marco Barons commented on the victory of his Lecce against the Cremonese.

“We must never be satisfied, we always have to push on the accelerator, then in matches we also need episodes. Beyond the absences, Cremonese had important players. They had a whole week to prepare for the competition while we had half a session. Today we needed head, legs and desire, we couldn’t go wrong. I liked the performance, the team held the field well against a very insidious opponent. The changes? I waited because I had also thought about putting on two strikers but I didn’t want to upset the identity of the team. Listkowski entered well, as did Faragò. Olivieri gave depth. I’m happy with Coda, he has been back for a long time and is a player who needs to play. Well that Calabresi when he entered. Before I was accused of waiting too long, now we have the players ready and when it’s time we change. Everyone is needed. Beyond the goal, the team closed the Cremonese, a team that was very fit in the last period. We always go out on the pitch to win. For me the most difficult match was Pordenone, where we had everything to lose. We went to Rome where we spent a lot of physical and mental energy, even those who didn’t play. Today’s three points are as important as the future points we’re going to make. We must always play with the air to win, at home and away. When I arrived Listkowski was doing his own kick, now he is doing team football. He understood what to do. When he entered he often concentrated on cutting, this he must not do, because our 4-3-3 has an identity that the team is finding more and more and the chains are fundamental. The results of the others? My kids are brainwashed. Between saying and doing there is a middle ground between how, how performance is achieved and how one grows. Only this attitude leads us to have an ambitious championship as we want to do. “