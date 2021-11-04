“I live in Marseille but I’m white and blue”

The fans of the Lazio they could not follow the team to the Vélodrome for the important Europa League match against Marseille but the team will not be entirely alone. To support them at the stadium will be R., 34 years old, French, and Biancoceleste fan. He lives in Marseille but his faith is purely from Lazio and he goes proud and proud of it. He created a Twitter page with the name French brothers with the emblem of Lazio in the foreground. To the microphones of News.com gave an interview about this: “I’ll be there, even if I’ll be alone against everyone. I will get behind the Lazio bench and make the players understand that they will not be alone. I am Lazio of heart and Ultras of blood. When I was 11 I went to Rome for the first time and I fell in love with this city. A football fan, a fan of history and of the Roman Empire, I could only cheer the capital’s first team. I come to Rome at least once a year and the love for Lazio has never stopped growing. When I talk about Lazio, even with those in Rome, I feel I am part of the same family. A passion that I passed on to my two children aged 3 and 6, who ask me every week what Lazio have done. A passion that, plotting from father to son “.

THE MATCH – “It is impossible for me not to be there. I will be the closest to the Lazio bench to make him understand that they are not alone. Yes, I will be alone, but I will have with me many friends, fans and enthusiasts who support me. It is as if they were with me! I will be at the stadium, to tell the players that I am with them. I’m proud of it “.

BLOCK TO LAZIAL FANS – “I was ashamed of being French. We all have our political views, me first. But my neighbor doesn’t have to suffer my choices and vice versa. Prohibiting fans from coming is one thing, but this ordinance is really an affront to the Italians ”.

FAITH – “I’m not hiding! 75% of my clothes are with the Irriducibili, Ultras Lazio and Fratelli Francesi crests. When I meet a Marseille fan, he immediately sees that I am a Lazio fan. But just wear them with pride and that’s okay. cases there are some insults but it is part of life. When you are Lazio you are proud of it, you are not here to hide. I was there three years ago in Marseille-Lazio, when your favorite team comes to play in your city and comes to win, the pride is even greater! There have been accidents, not only in Marseille, but in the days before. But Marusic’s victory and last goal were unforgettable moments. Only the following days were a bit complicated for me, but it was worth it ”.