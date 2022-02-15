“I lived in an attic next to Whoopi Goldberg. Children? I could have 800 »- Corriere.it

from Elvira Serra

The actor: “When I was six I was traveling by plane alone.” His wife Elena: “It’s a war machine.” The projects: «I want to bring the metaverse to the theater». America: “Evenings with David Bowie, Toscani and Warhol”

Are you a practicing Jew?



“Quite”.

Does it respect kosherut?



“I’m very zigzagging, but when I do it for a few days I feel much better.”

What about Shabbat?



“Shabbat is sacred.”

Does he really not work on Saturdays?



“Only in the evening, at the theater. I shouldn’t actually go there on Fridays after dark, but I make an exception. At 10 pm I finish and go home ».

Is your wife, Elena Moniseno, also Jewish?



«No, she is Calabrian, which is worse: she is very Orthodox. But together we do Shabbat, Chanukkah, Pesach and the Count of the Omer ».

Being a practitioner hasn’t stopped her from stumbling, more than once.



“Only those who fall can get up again.”

He made a show of his falls.



“It’s a book: Looking for signs of love in the universe“.

Is it true that he was in a sex clinic?



“No never been”.

In an addiction clinic?



“Neither. But I take mistakes seriously and when I realized I had a drug problem at 20, I went to Andy Zamar in London to get help. I was with him one day ».

Luca Barbareschi he is very elegant in his office on the third floor of the Elysée in Rome, a theater he bought in 2015 and has now put up for sale for 24 million. He is surrounded by books, guitars, photographs that tell of almost fifty years of artistic career, lived (sometimes) proudly over the top.

Let’s rewind the movie of his life. First scene.



«Montevideo, the beach in winter. My dad and my mom who still love each other, me little one and the wolf dog Whiskey. We slept in a basement at a Jewish antique dealer who lent us the furniture, but he changed it every week. “

Why Uruguay?



“My father was a civil engineer, he worked for the Edison. I had imaginative parents: they played the accordion, the piano, the guitar … It was a lively and fun world ».

Let’s change the scene. We come to Italy.



“My sister has just been born. My mother said to me one morning: “I’m going to Rome because I fell in love with someone else”. “What about me?”, I asked. Her: “Oh yes, now we’re not all going to Rome on vacation …”. It seemed reasonable to me, I was six. Problem is, I saw her again ten years later. Two 85-year-old aunts raised me. ‘

And where was his father?



«In Saudi Arabia for work. He would put me on a Middle East Airlines plane that entered Beirut and from there continued to Jeddah. I was very independent, since I was six … ».

Give me an example.



“I went to school alone. The tram cost 70 lire, I gave one hundred and I had the change of thirty. With the 10 lire I made the bag and went to the bank, where I earned 50 on the exchange ».

When does the theater arrive?



“As a teenager. I knew Valentina Fortunato, who had been saved by my father during the war. I went to see her with the Compagnia degli Associati, Sergio Fantoni was also there. I was 12-13 years old and had a terrific anger. Were it not for the theater, I would have become a delinquent ».

A little angry he remained. Have you heard from Filippo Roma, the envoy of the “Hyenas” whom he attacked twice?



“Yes, we threw him down the stairs again,” he laughs. “No, we accompanied him to the door,” corrects the assistant Maria Letizia Maffei.

Not even Roberto D’Agostino treated him well, the time he dragged him by the hair …



“He kept insulting me, he didn’t make me laugh.”

Are you friends now?



“You can’t be his friend. But there is respect ».

Snap a picture of the American period.



“Max’s Kansas City. It’s me, Oliviero Toscani, Mick Jagger, David Bowie, Lou Reed and Andy Warhol. I was the protagonist of Almost Famous“.

How did it end in that round?



«Thanks to Oliviero Toscani, of whom I had been the assistant in Milan: with my friend Andrea Ballo we changed his films. In New York he gave me a loft at Carnegie Hall, in the realm of Judi Garland ».

The interview with Steven Spielberg, to whom he said he wanted to become like him, dates back to those years.



«He was 30, I was 20. I asked him: how can I become like you? And he: take a piece of paper, write a movie and do it (take a piece of paper, write a movie and shoot it, ed). When I saw him again at the David di Donatello, I went over and burst into tears ».

She has done too many things, I force her to choose. A theatrical direction?



“Men and mice by Steinbeck, I was 23, at the Carcano in Milan. I had to argue with Erik Lindner, the toughest literary agent in Europe, to convince him of my adaptation ».

A cinematic?



“Ardena, first film as a director and actor. There is the whole story of my family in it. They set up pegs in front of the Barberini to keep people out. I suffered there ».

A production?



“Adriano Olivetti, but also I am mine. And then J’accuse by Polanski, and not because we won the César and the Silver Lion, but it is perhaps the best film on anti-Semitism ».

What do you keep about the TV?



“We had loved each other so much: I really enjoyed it. Still the only case in the history of an Italian format sold in America, produced by an Italian who also led it. I was a star ».

And what’s the star life like?



“Extremely beautiful. I lived in a penthouse on Sunset Boulevard on the same floor as Whoopi Goldberg, I had a private plane for conventions, a car available 24 hours a day and I only traveled in top class by plane, when they still made me smoke a cigar. I was truly spoiled. “

A project for the future?



«Making the Elysée the first theater with the metaverse. So there can be a million people in the audience. You spectator choose what you want: you can become Hamlet, or sit next to him ».

When it starts?



“We are almost there. Intesa Sanpaolo is a great partner: Stefano Barrese and Stefano Lucchini were two men of great vision ».

Excuse me, but are you sure you want to sell?



“It’s my parachute. The Eliseo Entertainment brand also had a turnover of 56 million, but the theater loses four a year. I already have more than one very interested buyer ».

And if they don’t let you be the art director, what will you do? Emilia Costantini asked herself a few days ago in the Corriere.



“Then I won’t be doing theater anymore in my life.”

Yes, oh well. The best memory of his experience in Parliament?



«The celebrations for the 150th anniversary of the Republic. I entered with my father’s tricolor flag on my arm, a white partisan ».

He made some good absence records.



“This is the usual stupid populism. If you are on a mission or are doing other jobs you cannot be present. The group leader himself told us that it was not necessary to be all there, 20 was enough ».

Did Fini hear it again?



“One time. We didn’t part ways, but every time they asked me about him, I spoke well of him ».

Are you getting a parliamentary pension?



“Yes, 700 euros. But the other pension is worse: two thousand euros from Enpals, the organization of show business workers. Think that some years I even paid a billion: I earned a lot and I always paid taxes. But I’m not complaining: there are those who have more ridiculous pensions, with more strenuous jobs ».

The foundation against pedophilia is from the parliamentary period. Why did you close it?



“It was born at the beginning of my political mandate and I closed it at the end because I had done what I could, built a shelter in Sardinia, set up the national day of pedophilia, which will remain for life on May 5, date of birth of my daughter Eleonora ».

If you think about the priests who molested you as a child, what is your feeling?



«Of pity and sadness. But it would be unfair to say that pedophilia is only clerical. Often in families the ogre is the father. I have seen things with the Postal Police that I would never have imagined ».

Why is he lenient with Polanski, convicted of sexual assault on a 13-year-old?



“This 13-year-old looked 17 and she herself said she wasn’t raped. The Americans ruined the life of a genius. ”

He has six children.



“Five. You are referring to Michael, who is 48 years old and a lawyer: I discovered his existence twenty years ago at a party in New York, an ex confessed to me. I am sorry to have revealed it ».

Because?



“The children are the ones you grow up with, with whom there is an important emotional tension. As I lived in those years I could have another 800 ».

Beatrice, Eleonora and Angelica had them from their first marriage with Patrizia Fachini. Maddalena and Francesco Saverio by Elena Monlievo. Do you feel like a different father today?



«I hope better. With the former I was like a secret agent: if they called me to do the poses in a film, I ran. There was work, then work, then work. I had to support the family ».

Let us think about it: did he also tell the last ones that he will leave them nothing as an inheritance?



“Sure, they know. They live in my house, not their home. I protect them until graduation ».

We close with a flourish: his wife. When did he realize it was “her”?



«During a boat trip to the Strait of Bonifacio, sea force 7, I was at the helm. “Now she is throwing up and I drain her,” I thought. And instead she disappears for an hour below deck and comes back on her with the pasta with the ‘nduja al dente. A war machine ».