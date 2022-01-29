«I lived in Vomero, I was studying medicine. I squandered 500,000 euros and now I’m sleeping on the street “

Michelangelo’s story is similar to that of many homeless men who sleep on the street. He chose to tell it. “Because I have dignity,” he says. Michelangelo had it all. He was young, handsome, intelligent and rich. A medical student, son of the so-called “Napoli bene”. A boy who had never had to deal with the hardships of life. A father’s son with full pockets and that feeling of having the whole world at his feet. He used to go around luxury clubs, gourmet restaurants with his sporty audi. Today Michelangelo has nothing left. He is a badly worn 43-year-old man. He lives on the street, sleeping where he can, a few weeks ago also in that Galleria Umberto I in Naples which then became the center of those eviction scenes that raised the controversy over the contrast between decorum and solidarity.





What is Michelangelo doing on the street?

«I sleep, I eat when I can. And I observe. Many lives pass me by and I dwell on mine, on the many wrong choices I have made. I had everything, I have nothing left. I squandered everything when I was alone, I had no guides, I had no models, I lacked everything. No it takes a lot, if it has happened to me it can happen to everyone ».

«I was not born poor, I was not born a bum. I was rich, upper middle class. I lived in Vomero, in the heart of the “chiattilli” district. Mine was a professional family, I really had it all. Scooter since I was a kid, motorbike when I became 16, sports car when I was of age, the last one was a black Audi. I loved luxury restaurants. I was crazy about it. Gourmet cuisine, dishes with edible gold, starred chefs. Then everything imploded ».

“When I was 24 in a few months I lost both my mother and my father, both to cancer. Even my sister, older than me, after just one year, died. Maybe she let herself go, I don’t know. I had no grandparents or uncles. At that point I found myself alone managing what they had left me ».

What did they leave you?

«Five hundred and twenty thousand euros on bank accounts and a luxury house in the heart of Vomero. At 25, it’s like you’ve won the lottery. Plus there was no one to tell me what to do and what not to do. I’ve lived through crazy years. I was enrolled in Medicine, but I never went to class for one day. At night I wandered around the nightclubs. Women, drugs, the good one though, the expensive one, plenty of alcohol, gambling and friends everywhere. Well my friends no, then when I needed no one gave me a hand. I often see them still around today, they pretend not to recognize me. But I greet them, just to put them in difficulty ».

How did you start living on the street?

“I was in debt. When the creditors, not the legal ones, not the banks, indeed not only, but the brutal ones who do not listen to your complaints, have you in their hands, you are finished. They become masters of everything. I sold my parents’ house to them with a fictitious sale. For years I have just spent without cashing a cent. Eventually the bills arrive and if he can’t pay them then they are problems ».

The first night on the street?

“The first night I found myself sleeping on the street, I didn’t realize what was tearing me apart. I had been wandering around all morning looking for someone to lend me some money. Anything. The friends were all gone. I found no one willing to give me a hand, only closed doors in the face. Yet I hadn’t spent those 520 thousand euros alone. I sat on a bench in via Morghen, precisely above the stairs that are in Piazzetta Fuga, and I started to cry. Then I lay down. It was July, it was hot. I fell asleep and when I opened my eyes it was morning. There was an old woman who looks at me with a pitiful look. Then I realized what I had done. In those eyes I saw what I had become ».

“I survive, you see me. I’m wearing the old clothes of who knows who. I haven’t changed my shoes for months. At night thanks to the dorms, when I find a place, I can sleep in the heat and have a decent breakfast. In the evening I go around the centers to get some food. At first I had settled in my neighborhood of origin, in Vomero. Everyone knew me a little. The doormen of the rich buildings gave me a hand, it was enough to do some small services such as emptying the bins of differentiated waste. Then things changed and not just because of the pandemic that really made the situation more dramatic. I began to see more distrust in the eyes of those passing by. The doormen were no longer so friendly and the old ladies looked at me with fear and no longer with compassion. At that point I started wandering around the city. In recent years I have slept everywhere on the street, in the gallery as well as in the station, in closed parcels, in wagons, in the subways ».

What do you regret and what do you expect from the future?

“Maybe I don’t have any regrets. It had to go like this. I am lost and it can happen to anyone. But now I would like to find myself again, I would like to be able to get back on my feet, I would really like another chance. Now I want to live again. I’m not saying I’ll be a doctor, but I wish I could at least get my teeth back in place. ”

