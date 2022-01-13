“I `ll kill you”. Now he risks disqualification – Il Tempo





Alessandro Austini January 13, 2022

Final second of the extra time of the Italian Super Cup at San Siro, Leonardo Bonucci is on the sidelines ready to enter to take the penalty, the Juventus bench asks for the tactical foul of the players on the pitch to allow the substitution. Agitated moments that add confusion and the “omelette” arrives: sensational error of the defense, Sanchez scores the goal that is worth the trophy, the Inter party explodes.

At that moment, the Mediaset cameras frame Bonucci for a couple of seconds as he argues with a Nerazzurri manager. This is Cristiano Mozzillo, the general secretary of Inter, who was cheering for the victory. “Don’t exult in my face, what the f … are you doing? I’ll kill you” shouts Bonucci. The men of the federal prosecutor present in the field follow the scene, Bonucci gives a couple of thrusts to Mozzillo, tugs him, according to those who have witnessed the scene, he also gives him a couple of blows with a closed fist between the neck and shoulder.

The Nerazzurri manager backs away, can’t believe the reaction of the national team defender and says: “What are you doing?”. Everything ends in a few seconds without consequences for anyone, but Bonucci now risks a disqualification in the championship: the verdict of the Sports Judge is awaited, who has received the documents from the Federal Prosecutor’s Office.