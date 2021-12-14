“I lose Smalling! How are Ibanez and Zaniolo when Spinazzola returns ”- SOS Fanta

New injuries for Roma, even after the 2-0 victory against Spezia. Chris Smalling was released with a muscle problem in his right adductor, Ibanez remained on the pitch but had a calf discomfort. This is how José Mourinho talked about it, as he reports Red-yellow voice.

SMALLING AND IBANEZ – “I liked the effort of some players who remained on the pitch with so many difficulties, like Ibanez, but I didn’t like how we managed the game, without closing it. Then after the exit of Smalling everything changes, with Cristante behind, the team is tired, especially the two full backs. Can be recovered for Atalanta? We see. Ibanez remained in the field, Smalling was out. They are two players with different characters, Smalling has heard something, Ibanez always plays. I hope it is more a question of tiredness ”.

STILL SMALLING – “The problem is that Roma are more times without Smalling than with Smalling. He is a player of class, experience, leadership, from offensive and defensive idle balls. He is fast, with him we can press higher. He is a great player. But with the result open, at the 60th minute, to be replaced… there isn’t much optimism ”.

ZANIOLO – “For Zaniolo I don’t know, he didn’t have a major injury, but let’s see. It will be tough with Atalanta, as well as with Sampdoria ”. Zaniolo should be there with Atalanta next time, as reported The weather he trained at the Olimpico after La Spezia with the players who did not take part in the match.

ABSENT – “Pellegrini, Zaniolo, Mancini, El Shaarawy were missing: they are too many absences and in a squad like ours they weigh”.

AFENA-GYAN – “I prefer not to talk about the referee, he did well for me, then I didn’t see the two episodes that led to yellow. Let’s continue with this yellow record, even those of Vina and Kumbulla… We are not a naïve or bad team, yet we have the record for yellow. Felix? I didn’t tell him anything special, just to take it easy because there was nothing to be done. I did not see closely, it was too far the yellow to him and to Kumbulla. Maybe there are reasons, what there is no doubt is that for us it is yellow and for others it is not yellow. I’m not talking specifically about today, apart from that the young referee was very good. There is a type of criterion that even with Cristante who was warned and who was the captain, I told him to be quiet also in communication, because you are neither Bonucci, nor these players who have a status, to which the referees allow a different approach. “.

MODULE – “Are we left with three? It’s a big question, we need to understand when we will have the players available. I can’t talk about Spinazzola, we don’t know if it comes back in January or February, I don’t know. Smalling asked for the change in the 63rd minute, he has something. We always have some problems and it is very difficult for me to build something with serenity. It is not easy to build a team with the players I have available now, even now we recover Mancini but we lose Smalling ”.

ATTACK – “In the first half Abraham and Borja Mayoral had space to play like PlayStation, but here you have to choose well and quickly. We have lost too many easy balls, the stadium is just to thank because they come every game, they have had a bit of frustration and it is we who have taken the game in a direction that we did not like. Abraham does a fantastic job for the team, he continues his fight with the goalposts and he is too important to us. Every time he didn’t play we missed him, we have to be bad, like Felix’s goal which was then canceled, we need cynicism ”.

