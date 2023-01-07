“I lost 15 years of my life for my family”

Britney Spears became one of the most famous artists in the world at the end of the 90s. The fame extended to her sister Jamie Lynn, and between the two of them are producing constant disputes, with the media and social networks as a battlefield.

The last encounter has been caused after Jamie Lynn, 31will participate in the reality of TV Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test and make confessions about his life.

“Growing up, my sister became famous, famous all over the world, when I was very young. I’m so proud of her, I love her to death, but I don’t know… Sometimes I feel like I really don’t have anything for myself. . I struggle with self esteem all the timeJamie Lynn said through tears.

The response from her sister, 41, came in as eccentric a way as she usually does. Britney Spears turned to three Instagram posts to reply to his sister.

In them he shared photos of a man taking a cold bath in a barrel, a screenshot from a Google search for spinal cord damage, and a photo of the Sun.

In the text of the photos, the interpreter of hits like Baby One More Time He lashes out not only against his sister, but also against the rest of his family, with whom he had a legal dispute over his own guardianship.

“I was hurt and nothing was done except that I lost 15 years of my life with my family owning my name,” said the Louisiana singer.

Among other things, Spears adds that she is “a woman whose name was stolen by her family after 15 years and They told her what to do and she was extremely punished if she spoke up.”

“I realize over and over again that I am not the property of my family!!! I try to find meaning in every movement I make on a daily basis!!! I stand the test of time when I finally breathe and I’m not scared… demoralized… or humiliated when I see my body!!, said the artist, who accumulates 41.6 million followers on Instagram.