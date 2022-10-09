I lost control in the middle of The Hunger Games and the victory in the Oscars

Actress and Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence has confessed that she “lost a sense of control” early in her career due to her meteoric rise to fame.

“Between the premiere of The Hunger Games and getting the Oscar, I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision,” the 32-year-old actress said during a ScreenTalk at the London Film Festival on Saturday.

It should be remembered that for the year 2012, Lawrence debuted in the franchise of The Hunger Gameswhich broke a box office record, with the actress as the main character of the plot.

That same year, the movie star appeared opposite Bradley Cooper in the David O. Russell film Silver Linings Playbookthat it later earned him his first Oscar win in 2013.

“When I reflect now, I can’t think about those years after that, because there was just a loss of control,” Lawrence added at the festival.

He then commented on the fact of winning an Oscar at the age of 22: “I always thought, when will it come to me? I don’t think I’ll ever do it (…) I feel like it’s something personal for the first time in a long time, “explained the X Men actress.

Lawrence’s personal life has gone through several major changes in recent years. The star of “Mother!” she married New York gallerist Cooke Maroney in 2019 after a high-profile relationship with director Darren Aronofsky.

Since then, the couple have welcomed a boy, who was born in February.

Lawrence spoke with fashion for its October 2022 cover on how being a mother might affect her roles, saying, “I’ve had a pretty consistent theme in all my movies since I was 18. I’m curious to know if, now that I’m older and have a baby, I’ll finally break it off.”

Jennifer Lawrence wedding details

It was a low key ceremonysince she, despite being one of the most prestigious actresses in the mecca of Hollywood cinema, is very simple, shuns ostentation and is jealous of her private life.

Her boyfriend, for his part, has nothing to do with show business and, like her, he doesn’t like to be the center of attention.

It was something traditional, but in a relaxed atmosphere, in which they shared their happiness with their closest family and friends. Likewise, it must be remembered that personalities and celebrities attended the wedding, due to its low profile.

Several people from the show attended and the ceremony was invited actresses Emma Stone and Amy SchumerLawrence’s best friends, as well as singer Adele, who was the maid of honor for the bride’s bachelorette party.

Jennifer and her husband met in 2018 through a mutual friend, Laura Simpson, and, as revealed by a source close to the New York Post’s Page Six magazine, the actress is in love with him because makes her laugh and doesn’t treat her like a celebrityas other boyfriends did, but as a normal person.