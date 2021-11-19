“I lost my virginity to Amanda Lear,” her reaction

Between Miguel Bosé And Amanda Lear there was some tender. The Spanish, openly gay today , tells in his autobiography chat that he even has lost his virginity with the singer . Miguel’s father threw him into Lear’s arms, the bullfighter Dominguín . “I think they could have engineered it because my father couldn’t wait for me to be initiated into sex to ‘compete’ with him with other women”, confided Bosé. “Since then, Amanda and I continue to live an enormous brotherhood and complicity today”.

“Why did he say that?”, Amanda’s reaction

“I don’t understand why Miguel told this private thing, but you can see that I left him a good memory”, commented Lear, guest of the next episode of Verissimo. “He was the son of the great bullfighter Dominguin, who was a great conqueror and was worried that Miguel was too delicate, sweet. He was often a guest of Salvador Dali in Cadaqués and one summer Dominguin practically threw him into my arms. Me. and Miguel went for a walk and it happened ”. In the autobiography, Bosé told of not having had a good relationship with their parents, so much so that he defined them as “monsters”.