I love “Cruella”, it transforms weakness into strength

On the wave of the overwhelming British music of the 70s, from the Rolling Stones to the punk of the Clash, is about to arrive “Cruella”, the new Disney ‘live action’ movie in cinemas from May 26th and streaming on Disney + with VIP Access from May 28th. AND’ Emma Stone to interpret a young and rebellious Cruella de Mon, the perfidious heiress, with half white and half black hair, created by the English writer Dodie Smith and became famous with the film “The 101 Dalmatians”.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, «Cruella» is a kind of prequel: powerful, funny, with surprising costumes and sets, it follows the adventures of a young scammer named Estella, an intelligent and creative girl who wants to become a stylist. She survives in London between a theft and another with the complicity of two young thieves until her talent catches the attention of Baroness von Hellman, legendary creator of wicked and ruthless fashion, played by Emma Thompson. From that moment Estella too will give vent to her creativity and her wickedness, through legendary dresses and theatrical twists.

“It’s definitely dark for a Disney movie” Stone commented at the presentation of the film to the international press via Zoom, and about her double role the actress said: «Estella is a sweet girl, but she is not complete, while there is something about Cruella that is quite interesting: she knows who she is, she accepts herself, she is autonomous, and I am very interested in her world, even if obviously she does things that I would not do: all in all I would say that I prefer Cruella ». Speaking of her Cruella, the American actress added: «She is human, she has weaknesses, which however become her strength in some way, through creativity and genius».

Acting these two extreme characters, without brakes, who face each other between a low blow and the other, thrilled the two leading actresses: «It was very funny playing Cruella. – said Stone – In many roles you have to contain yourself, here it was a joy. I am a very anxious person, and it is also for what I wanted to be an actress: improvising, making comedies is my favorite thing ». Emma Thompson ironically said: “My husband said to me: well, you don’t need to act,” said the actress, who then explained: “I had a great time, I have been waiting for years for a role of real villain. She is a real monster, she knows no other ways. I’m very interested in the dark side of female characters because it allows you to be dark ».

The creative explosiveness of the film is signed for the costumes by Jenny Beavan, who drew inspiration both from “her” London in the seventies and, for Cruella, from the aesthetics of the bad boys of English fashion, Alexander McQueen and John Galliano, while Nadia Stacey took care of the make-up and hairstyles and Fiona Crombie the sets.