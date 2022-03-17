“I love her madly”: Toni Costa shows off the woman of his life like never before

Toni Costa who recently made public his relationship with Evelyn Beltrán, drove social media crazy share a tender video in the company of his daughter Alaïa.

In the recording made from inside the car, you can hear how Toni Costa is perplexed to hear his daughter’s declaration of lovewho never tires of telling him how much she loves him.

“What my daughter just told me is something that if she repeated it for all of us it would be a spectacle,” says the Spanish dancer in front of the camera while driving his car on his way to his daughter’s school, an activity that he performs every day on time.

Then he asks his daughter to tell him once again what he just heard to show off that the bond they have built is stronger than everything; to which Alaïa says: “I love you so much, I can’t stop telling you.”

Toni Costa with little Alaïa

Photo: Instagram @toni

Later and once her daughter was no longer in the car, Toni shared with her followers upon hearing what her little girl said:

“That’s what my daughter told me today and for me it’s the most wonderful thing I could hear. You know that I melt with my daughter, I love her madly. And nothing and no one will ever change that”, sentenced.

As expected, the thousands of fans of Adamari López’s ex reacted with positive messages, since they have always considered him to be a great father that he has never let problems with his daughter’s mother affect their relationship.

Toni Costa has proven to be a great father for his daughter

Photo: Instagram @toni

And it is that we remember that both Toni and Adamari López have been very sincere in saying that although their marriage did not work out, they try to have an affective relationship of respect for the well-being of their only daughter.

“Toni, you are an outstanding father. You are excellent, that is why Alaïa loves you so much, she adores you”; “nice and strong words you are a great man and an exceptional father”; “God bless you always never change Toni”they wrote.

Look here the adorable video that Toni Costa lived with her daughter: