“I love her more than Orlando Bloom”

Miranda Kerr

The supermodel talks about the relationship with the singer, the current partner of her ex-husband.

Miranda Kerr and Katy Perry became friends. The pop star is engaged to Orlando Bloom, ex-husband of the Australian supermodel and father of the only child born of their short marriage.

A relationship free from any jealousy was immediately established between the two, so much so that Miranda now feels that she is more akin to Katy than to the British actor.

“She’s a strong woman, a smart woman,” Kerr said of Katy during an interview on Late Friday Night.

“I really love her. I think it’s healthy to say that I love her more than my son Flynn’s father. ‘

Miranda and Orlando separated in 2013 after three years of marriage.

Katy also helped Miranda manage her relationship with Bloom. “Orlando is like a brother, more often than not an annoying brother! And she helped me manage it and I’m grateful she’s with him because it took a lot of pressure off me, ”she explained.

Miranda is now married to Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, of whose marriage two children were born.

Katy and Orlando, waiting for the wedding, became parents of little Daisy last August.