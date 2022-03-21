“I love him”: Belinda impacts Televisa by showing off her new love, after leaving Christian Nodal

Mexico City.- The famous actress and singer, Belindaagain impact to millions of his fans, to Televisa and Aztec TVbecause a few weeks after finished his media relationship with Christian Nodaljust used their social networks to show off to its new great love.

For a little over a month, the singer of the Mexican regional and the actress of welcome to edenhave been at the center of the spotlight, having confirmed their breakup, as this caused great controversy and by not giving a specific reason, the rumors went up ‘to heaven’.

Given these, neither of the two has made public statements, but through Twitter or Instagram They have indicated that they will not give interviews, while she came out to defend herself and reveal that she was going to sue the media that were defaming her and exercising gender violence.

Now the interpreter toad She has decided to put all that aside and stay more active than ever on her social networks, since she has shared photos or her hobbies with her millions of followers on social networks, causing great commotion.

On this occasion, the renowned singer and actress of Netflixshared on Twitter who his greatest love is, and no, it is not a person, but an edible, white chocolate, which his most faithful fans pointed out that they remember that he had already expressed and demonstrated it in more than one chance.

I LOVE, I LOVE, I LOVE white chocolate,” Belinda said.

