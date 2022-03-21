“I love him”, he confesses to his fans

Belinda, after Christian Nodal, declares herself in love again | Instagram

Belinda seems to forget her past relationship with Christian Nodal and recently she confessed herself fully in love: “I love him,” the Spanish woman would declare.

The singer born in Madrid, Belinda would leave everyone surprised after sharing how her heart is right now after the controversial break with the “regional Mexican”, who ended her courtship and commitment to the interpreter of “Lies… Cabr *n”.

To the surprise of many, Belinda He ended up opening his heart and revealing who is the new owner who occupies his heart, this, after pronouncing a key phrase Who does the remembered actress of children’s soap operas love?

The new weakness of the interpreter of “Friends forever“(2000), “Aventuras en el tiempo”(2001) and “Cómplices al rescue”(2002), among others, is a type of food that is loved by many and also by the “Princess of Latin Pop”: The White chocolate.

I love, I love, I love white chocolate, the 32-year-old singer said.

The “songwriter“He surprised all his fans on social networks when he gave more details about the food that drives his palate crazy, white chocolate has become Belinda’s little incentive right now.

The comments from the followers of the magazine model such as “L’Officiel” did not take long to appear on the popular blue network.

I also! do you like We miss you beautiful Beli!!

I remember perfectly that when we did that shooting you asked for a white mocha and you invited me one hehe

I to full, is read in some comments.

And it is that the businesswomanwho seems to follow a strict diet to maintain the slender silhouette that characterizes her, does not resist one or another craving and it would be a chocolate with many calories, which Belinda cannot deny, as she confessed.

In recent days, the one born on August 15, 1989, has returned to her social networks with greater frequency after having maintained a low profile in the midst of the strong controversy that meant the breakup of their relationship.

It was in the last days when the actress of “welcome to eden“, the new Netflix series, which will premiere on April 22, showed an image to his followers on Twitter and Facebook in which users assured how bad it looked.

The soloist, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, who will position songs like “Angel” and “Bella treason” as international hits, among other topics, reappeared completely devoid of makeup.

However, her natural appearance was not the detail that most caught the attention of netizens, but rather the countenance of the “also a movie actress” in Disney films, among others, appears as if asleep with a gesture of suffering on her face and in sleeping robe from the bed.

What the users immediately pointed out that “Beli” was going through a strong depression that could be “noticeable for leagues”.

Some of his followers advised the “Christian Nodal’s ex-fiancée” to put sadness aside and not to show it in public, attributing that he was having a bad time because of all the controversy with the “sonorense”.