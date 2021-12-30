‘I love Inter, I’ll be back’ Sky Sport

Tomorrow, Friday 31 December , at 13.30 , at 17 and at 19.30 on Sky Sport 24 , on air the special “Inter, sorry if I call you love” : a long exclusive interview to Romelu Lukaku , which will also be re-proposed on the first of the year at 12.30 and at 21 , also available on demand . In the face-to-face conversation with Matteo Barzaghi , who met him at his London home, the Belgian footballer of the Chelsea speak again, for the first time in an interview with Italy , of his goodbye to Inter with anecdotes and background never told, apologizing to the Nerazzurri fans for the way he left the team. A 360-degree conversation on the past, present and future. Here are the first words of the interview aired today on Sky Sport 24.

Romelu, do you swear to tell the truth, the whole truth, nothing but the truth?

I swear, with my hand on my heart.

Let’s go. How are you?

Physically I’m fine, even better than before. After two years in Italy, in which I worked a lot at Inter with trainers and nutritionists, I am physically fine. But I’m not happy with the situation, this is normal. I think the coach has chosen to play with another module, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional. I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up.

If I close my eyes and think back to a few months ago it seems like a lifetime, right?

(Laughs, ed) Everything has passed. I think everything that happened was not supposed to happen like this. How I left Inter, how I communicated with the fans, this bothers me because it is not the right time now, but even when I left it was not the right time. Now I think it is right to speak because I have always said that I have Inter in my heart, I will return to play there, I really hope so. I am in love with Italy, this is rightly the time to talk and let people know what really happened without talking badly about people because I am not like that.

Do you want to send a message to Italian fans who have seen you until June and are now following you on Sky in the Premier League?

First I want to say a big apology to the Inter fans because I think the way I left should have been different. I had to talk to you first, because the things you have done for me, for my family, for my mother, for my son, are things that remain for me in life. I really hope in the depths of my heart to return to Inter, not at the end of my career, but at a level that is still good to hope to win more.