“I love making movies that make you feel very good” – Publimetro Chile

When Dakota Johnson decided to shoot “Cha Cha Real Smooth”, her career took a complete turn. The creation of Cooper Raiff’s second feature film was a true collaboration, as lead actress and producer Dakota Johnson was brought on board even before the script was finished.

The film is set on the scene of the Bar Mitzvah party and explores Andrew’s (Cooper Raiff) struggle to find how to fit into this new post-grad world. He loses his girlfriend from college and works a dead-end job, but refuses to let it tarnish his cheerful glow and his love for others. Following its world premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, the film will be distributed on Apple TV+.

Q: You have not stopped traveling and promoting this film.

– I just got back from London and I still have to get used to sleeping hours, but I’m so proud of this film that I can’t get enough of it.

Q: What attracted you to ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’?

– In 2020, Cooper Raiff made a movie called “Shithouse” which I saw and loved. It’s a really good movie. And so he had a concept and a title for this movie, and I was like, “Okay, let’s do it.” So he went and he wrote it, and then we went back and forth on drafts and notes and developing the characters, and now here we are.

Q: Is there something that draws you to movies like ‘Peanut Butter Falcon’ and this movie, to bring awareness to people who need that attention and love?

– I really believe in inclusivity in my bones, at the cellular level. And really these stories have come to me and these people have come into my life, and I’m lucky to be with Vanessa and to work with Zack. [Gottsagen]. There are many people in my life who have been like Cooper, people who awaken the heart. I don’t know, I guess I have a very open heart and I love making movies that make you feel really good.

Q: Have you allowed yourself to be more vulnerable?

– Of course. I felt that I could reach those corners that one pushes aside for fear of touching delicate fibers. In this film I have been able to connect with my art and give it my all. I have complicated feelings around femininity and motherhood, which is normal at my age, but I’ve been able to express it in this character. I don’t think I have lied in my interpretation, on the contrary, I have given myself without fear. When I read other scripts I get angry, frustrated and pissed off because I read stories of young women that I feel forced to fit in without connecting with. That has not happened in this case

“I have freed myself and I have grown as a woman. When you explore the truth, you get scared, but you also get rid of fears. — Dakota Johnson, American actress

Q: What do you take from this film?

– I have freed myself and I have grown as a woman. When you explore the truth, you get scared, but you also remove your fears. There was no script when I said, ‘I have to be in this movie.’ It was mostly because of Cooper. We met on Zoom after watching “Shithouse” and he had a meeting with my producing partner, Ro. At the time he was shooting in Greece, doing “The Lost Daughter” there.

Q: Do you see motherhood from another perspective?

– Undoubtedly. I have always had a complicated relationship with motherhood and this film has allowed me to understand that it is natural to feel the way I feel. I’m not a mother and, perhaps, I don’t want to be. I don’t feel guilty, I think it’s okay to think like that. For whatever reason, there’s a stigma around talking about it when it’s actually a very human thing for women to do. Not all women want to be mothers.

Q: You did a great job directing the music video for Coldplay’s ‘Cry, Cry, Cry’. Did you like directing it?

– It was an incredibly special experience. I had the honor of directing that video accompanied by high-quality artists who promoted my work. It was fascinating to me and meant a lot on a personal level.

Q: What is your relationship with music?

– I live surrounded by musicians. My brother is a musician, I have musician friends and I have played the piano all my life. I have spent a lot of time in recording studios to understand their environment and their language.

Q: How have you experienced the pandemic and the lockdowns?

– It’s been very distressing. It has been a difficult time for everyone because we have all been affected. I have lived it with ups and downs, some days better than others, but I am very lucky to live in a big house and have my family and friends close by. As for my existential experience, as a human being, every day is different. I try not to break down, not to let myself be consumed by anxiety and it comforts me to talk to my mother and my sister.

Q: What does it mean to be considered a typical Los Angeles girl? How do you see the stereotype?

– I don’t know, I don’t consider myself a girl from Los Angeles. Every time I think of the girls in Los Angeles, I think of young people who are not very smart and talk about how many pairs of short jeans they have. I don’t consider myself a Los Angeles girl because I actually grew up in Colorado.

June 17

It’s the date that ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ will be available on Apple TV+.

