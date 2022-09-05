“I love Mexico, I would love to return to the country and bring my daughters”: The photos of Nicole Kidman buying Oaxacan cheese in the middle of the street and talking with Mijares cause a stir on the networks | People | Entertainment

The actress of Australian origin Nicole Kidman continues to cause a sensation, but this time it is not because of her physique. The superstar visited Mexico and her simplicity was part of what netizens made viral, ending up buying Oaxaca cheese in the middle of the street, after participating in an event organized in the Aztec capital.

Recently, the big screen celebrity surprised many by her radical change in her figure, showing what she has achieved with hard training. At 55 years old, a muscular body exhibited on the cover of Perfect magazine, which was the envy of many young women.

Nicole Kidman buying Oaxacan cheese goes viral on the networks

For the first time, Nicole Kidman touches Mexican soil and during her visit some photos went viral on the networks, after being seen sharing her time and tastes for products originating from that country.

With her impeccable white suit made up of pants and a blazer, the actress looked beautiful in her participation in the event called Mexico Siglo XXI, where in an emotional speech she sent a powerful message to young people encouraging them to conquer foreign stages, published the Terra portal .

At the event organized by the Telmex-Telcel Foundation, the Oscar winner shared pleasantly with the singer Manuel Mijares, with whom she had a conversation after finishing her oratory.

In the photo, Lucero’s ex looks pleased to exchange words with the American superstar, letting her know that she was happy to visit Mexico City.

The media highlighted her interest in repeating her experience in the future, but not alone. I would like to travel more around the world, (…) I love Mexico. I would love to be able to return to the country, bring my daughters so they can enjoy the culture, the people,” she said.

But what most caught the attention of all Internet users is that Nicole Kidman took her time to take a sample of what is produced in Mexico.

Protected by her bodyguards, the actress walked to the streets near the National Auditorium, located on Paseo de la Reforma avenue, in the Polanco neighborhood, where a truck was parked, and there she stopped to buy some Oaxaca cheese.

Kidman was very focused chatting with the vendors, while buying the cheeses, and it was these photos that went viral on the networks, seeing the famous and glamorous actress captivated by that product that is so famous in Mexico. (AND)

