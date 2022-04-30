I love Mexico: Luis Garcia Sanz

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 29.04.2022 17:09:47





Luis Garcia Sanzformer soccer player, was Present in it platinum awards all-star partyit was there that he was picked up by the multimedia microphones, and the Spaniard sent a warm message for Mexico and for the Pumas, a team with which he played for a year.

It wasn’t just a message Garcia pointed out that he loves Mexico, after having lived here for three years and disclosed that was on the lookout for the first leg of the Concachampions Finalwhere Pumas is present

“I have lived in Mexico for three years and I adore them; also the other day I saw my former team Pumas against Seattle”, said the Spaniard.

Luis García even spoke about the present of Mexican soccer players in Spain and predicted a good future for Diego LainezBetis footballer.

“He hasn’t had as many minutes (Diego Lainez), but He is a very young player, he will have minutes in the future”.

The former soccer player assured that longs to see the participation of Mexico in Qatar 2022.

“I want to see Mexico in this worldl (2022) to see if they manage to make a good championship”,

On their participation in the match of platinum award stars, Garcia noted that I enjoy very much and assured that it is a pleasure for him.

“Very happy, the truth we enjoyed it very much, for us it is a pleasure to share a morning with them again and above all that it is a great cause”, he concluded.

