On the track in Reiteralm to the delight of thousands of fans who dream of his return after three years of sabbaticals, a hypothesis to be absolutely excluded for a thousand reasons.

It is beautiful to dream for many and certainly fascinating to see Marcel Hirscher on the snows of Reiteralm, where he built all his triumphs and eight consecutive crystal balls from 2012 to 2019; on Saturday, the Annaberg phenomenon “teased” with some shots relating to his track test with his new ski brand, “Van Deer”, launched last September 29 and announced upon arrival in the World Cup World starting from the 2022/23 season, “with the aim of winning”, as the Austrian champion bluntly said.

“I have to be honest guys, I love this sport so much and the race gates are the top. Others will arrive … “.

And down a shower of comments via social media, even from many athletes such as Christof Innerhofer, Justin Murisier or the great rival Ted Ligety who “calls” a comeback, while the wise advice of Paolo De Chiesa is clear. “Don’t go back, you’re the best already like this”. How to blame the former standard bearer of the Blue Avalanche?