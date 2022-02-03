“I love to play vertically. Here are my physical conditions”

Nsame is a new forward for Venezia, for a few days now. The expectation that there is towards this player is considerable: the lagoons hope for salvation and above all that it can also pass from the goals of a center forward of the caliber of the former Young Boys. Will he be the owner? We have hypothesized how he will change the attack with his arrival, but a lot will naturally also depend on his physical condition. The boy spoke about this and its characteristics during the usual press conference. These are his words.
Venice: the words of Nsame
“I was convinced by the project which I think is ambitious, I got to talk to the coach who convinced meI like to do great things and achieve great goals, I think the Venezia project is ambitious and I hope to contribute “.
On the physical condition
“I am very focused on getting in top form to help teammates as soon as possible and I think that other experienced players who have arrived, such as Nani for example, can do the same for the team, we can do great. things, are the players I was inspired by when I had to grow up. I am doing specific post injury work, the direction is good, I am confident with the progress I am making and I hope this injury will be a thing of the past for good. “
On the ward mate
“For me it is indifferent, I am a player of size, I have often played with a teammate of different physicality, but I can adapt to what are the indications of the coach.”
To whom me inspire?
“There are strong strikers in many teams in Italy, Atalanta, Juventus, Milan … my idols are Benzema and Lewandoski, but in general I like to learn from anyone. About Roma? They were difficult games, I wanted to demonstrate that I was able to score, facing these great teams is something that gives me a lot of motivation, between the first and second games I realized that I have learned a lot, which is why I can’t wait to face the other teams in the Serie TO”.
On its own characteristics
“I don’t like to define myself with a single characteristic, it would be an understatement, I like to study the opponents, find the weak points, more generally I attack the depth a lot but I don’t like using it too much as the only definition”.