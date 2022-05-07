“I love working with women” – Publimetro Chile

Jessica Biel leads the new true crime drama as Candy Montgomery, a Texas woman who killed her friend Betty Gore with an ax in 1980. Biel replaces Elizabeth Moss, who was originally going to play her role, but she had to give it up due to scheduling conflicts. The story delves into the question of why Candy – who had a loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, a nice house in suburban Dallas – would kill her friend.

Alongside Biel, the series will star Melanie Lynskey as Betty Gore, Timothy Simons as Pat Montgomery, and Pablo Schreiber as Alan Gore.

Q: Did you become a producer of the series to have freedom with the character you play?

– Yes. It always helps to have a bigger say in the making of it. The cast, the character development with the writers, all of that helps when you have a voice that people really listen to.[Butluckilywehadamazingcollaboratorslike(thecreators)Robin(Veith)andNick(Antosca)andthedirectorssotherewasnoneedtofireanyonelikeIusuallyfeellikeIhavetoEveryonewasonthesamepageeveryonewasasambitiousasme[Peroporsuertecontamosconcolaboradoresincreíblescomo(loscreadores)Robin(Veith)yNick(Antosca)ylosdirectoresasíquenohubonecesidaddedespediranadiecomonormalmentesientoquetengoquehacerTodoelmundoestabaenlamismapáginatodoserantanambiciososcomoyo

Q: Tell us about the evolution of the friendship you play on screen. How do you get into the mentality of constantly hiding and manipulating situations, as well as repression?

– The best thing about work is when you have the opportunity to collaborate with someone you respect and trust and that you like so much. It would have been difficult if we had some kind of antagonistic relationship in real life. We felt a connection between us, a communication. If you don’t have that trust with your fellow actor or actress, you’re lost because you don’t feel confident that you’re free at all. I think Melan and I were reading the same material, exploring the same kind of path together and that was really helpful and amazing to be able to do it with another amazing woman. I love working with men of course, but I love working with women and this was a special project for me.

Q: What does history say, from your point of view, about repression and shame?

– I think it’s obviously much healthier to talk about your feelings. Take things out to talk about them at the moment and not keep them inside, because going out at some point is something that costs me in life. I had a hard time allowing myself to feel angry and let the emotions out. It’s something I’ve always struggled with and this story explains the importance of dealing with your anger and rage on a daily basis. I struggle with the need to know how to be angry, as I am considered to be unladylike. Or not being angry means that I am not nice and that niceness comes before everything else. I struggle with it and I don’t want to continue doing it.

Q: Why did you decide to tell this story?

– I want to find out who I am and be confident and truthful about it. I want to tell this story for many reasons, as it has many layers, but the bottom line is that women should be confident in themselves and not feel like they have to hide their angry feelings.

“I had a hard time allowing myself to feel angry and let the emotions out. It’s something I’ve always struggled with and this story explains the importance of dealing with your anger and rage on a day-to-day basis.” — Jessica Biel, American actress

Q: Do you see a future where women are stronger than men?

– I don’t know, I’d say the same, I guess. Fully capable mentally and physically.

Q: What do you think of the love triangle that we see in the series?

– I think you have to stay away from this kind of situation. Stay far away.

Q: Are you a very competitive person?

– I probably like the competition. I like to be pressured. May someone inspire you to work harder, to be better, to be faster. When you’re young in sports we’re constantly asked to push ourselves against what we think is possible, so that’s exciting to me. That emotion is exciting for me. I’m interested, I like that feeling.

Q: Can you use that competitiveness in your performance?

– Definitely. There are times when you come across a moment and think, ‘I can’t get any more excited. I’m too tired. I have exhausted everything. I can’t cry again. I’m done’. And then if someone keeps giving you a push, it’s like you go back to playing football and you have to run another thirty minutes or score that goal.

Q: Has there been a time in your life where you’ve said, ‘This is so good, it can’t be real’?

– The truth is that I felt that way some days in this program. But it was very Funny.

Q: When you’re preparing for a role and going on a special diet, are there days when you’re just overwhelmed?

– Of course there are some days when I feel like I can’t eat another chicken breast and if I see another piece of broccoli… Of course you absolutely feel that way from time to time, I think the result is a better reward when you can stay focused. I know that I feel better when I see myself on the screen and I have really dedicated myself, even if it has been very hard. It’s there forever and you have one chance to do it.

Q: Does vanity win over the temptation to eat ice cream?

– No, I’m not saying that because sometimes you just need ice cream and you have to have a balance. I don’t think you can say “no” to everything. When I’m working I have to be very disciplined. If I have ice cream in the middle of the day, I’m going to have a sugar crash and I’m going to be really tired and I still have another six hours to go and I’m going to have a bad attitude about it. I can’t stand when I’m at work and I have an unpleasant attitude, it makes me feel annoyed with myself. I know what works and I know when I’m stepping into gray territory and about to jump off a cliff mentally.

Q: Do you go to flea markets or shop in luxury stores?

– Well, I love vintage clothing, it has so much history. They have a life that reproduces within them. You wonder who owned this or who loved it before me. I prefer a vintage piece that is fine. I am not a big shopper. I don’t do a lot of shopping. Maybe once or twice a year I go to a couple of boutiques or stores, especially if I’m in Paris, and that’s it. I like many different designers.

Q: Will we ever see her on screen with her husband (Justin Timberlake)?

– If it were appropriate, we would consider working together. He is excellent in all genres. He would have to be the right thing. You have to be delicate if you work with your partner and sometimes it’s too close. I think it would be great to play characters who are up against each other.