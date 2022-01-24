“I love you and I will love you forever”

“I love you and I will always love you”, Insigne’s dedication to Napoli on the day of 115 goals like Maradona (On Sunday 23 January 2022)

“I love you and you I will love always“. It is the love phrase for the Naples that Lorenzo Insigne he would have said in front of the cameras after scoring the 4-1 penalty against Salernitana, indicating the club’s crest, a goal that allowed the captain to reach Maradona 115 goals with the blue shirt. The Neapolitan player will leave Italy at the end of the season for a new adventure at Toronto. The article comes from Ildenaro.it.

