“I love you Bruce”: John Travolta showed Bruce Willis his support after his retirement due to his aphasia diagnosis

UNITED STATES-. On Tuesday, March 29, one day after the family of Bruce Willis announced his retirement from acting as a result of his diagnosis of aphasia, John Travolta He showed his support on social media for his friend and Pulp Fiction co-star in this tough time. in your account Instagramthe actor shared old photos of the duo and dedicated emotional words to him.

“Bruce and I became good friends when we shared two of our biggest hits together, Pulp Fiction and Look Who’s Talking,” he began. Travolta. The actors also starred in the films of Look Who’s Talkingfor which Willis provided voice work. “Years later Bruce said to me, ‘John, I just want you to know that when something good happens to you, I feel like it’s happening to me,'” he continued.

“That’s how generous his soul is. I love you Bruce,” he concluded. Travolta. In his publication, the actor shared two photos. In the first photo, the actors pose embracing, while the second also includes the ex-wife of Willis, Demi Mooreto Travolta’s late wife, Kelly Prestonand who appears to be one of the three daughters of Moore and Willis, when she was a little girl.

John Travolta worked on Pulp Fiction with Bruce Willis in 1994

Recently Travolta was associated with Willis on the screen once again for his next action movie Paradise City, in which both will be mortal enemies. On Wednesday, March 30, the Die Hard star’s wife Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Moore, and their daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn shared a statement on Instagram about his diagnosis.

Willis has received the support of its community of Hollywood since the announcement of his retirement. “Bruce is loved and everyone in Hollywood is very supportive and will support him. He is one of the boys that everyone loves in Hollywood, one of the most beloved movie stars. His family is gathering around him. He is a very devoted husband and father. There is a lot of goodwill for him,” said a friend of the actor.