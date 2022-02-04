I love you I don’t know, autobiographical Noemi at the Sanremo Festival. The interview

Elegant, in splendid shape, Noemi faces the stage of the Ariston Theater with a renewed confidence. At the Sanremo Festival number 72 she is competing with “I love you, I don’t know how to say”, a song that tells a lot about her. We met her

“I’m very happy with how I’m singing” confesses Noemi, at the Sanremo Festival number 72 with the song I love you I don’t know (THE LIVE OF THE 4th EVENING). “I was moved by the stage, the people; I felt the audience a lot, I freed myself from the piece, quite complex ”, she says radiantly. “I enjoyed it, I wanted to break away, I saw myself again, I liked that I was smiling and I was relaxed, I hope this has also reached the public”.

The singers of Sanremo 2022, Noemi with I love you I do not know. PHOTO “It’s a profoundly autobiographical piece,” says the singer. “I realized that when one wants to change, he decides to do it, he starts working on himself, well, not everyone takes it in a positive way. There are also people who love us, who are very close to us who perhaps do not understand and therefore move away, dialogue becomes difficult “. Noemi has changed a lot. It is also clear from his words: “It is difficult for me to talk about certain topics. I am very emotional, the more I care about relationships and the more difficulties I have, maybe it is my inner child who is a little anxious. However, the liberating part of the piece that says ‘I’m not afraid’ is crucial. Rightly, if one goes through even a bit of a period to reach oneself, not everyone understands. When relationships are real and deep, we recover them, therefore, I love you we will finally be able to say it. This thing Mahmood who wrote the piece understood deeply. He put it in black and white with images that are crazy ”.

Sanremo 2022, Noemi with I love you I do not know: the text More. “It’s bad – Noemi emphasizes – to feel not understood by the people you love. However, if I do it for myself, if my light is to reach my inner happiness, I tell myself that later we will meet again. Do you know what has changed? That the pieces live them with much more awareness. If before I realized later why I had chosen them, now perhaps because of the path I have taken, I feel that when I decide to tell something, I do it in a more conscious way “.

Sanremo, cover evening. Jovanotti on stage as a surprise. DIRECT For the cover night, Noemi chose the song A Natural Woman, a beautiful piece written by Carole King in 1967. “I chose this song as I love you I don’t know, because I wanted to bring my heart to the Sanremo stage; something that represented me deeply “.