“I LOVE YOU, I DON’T SO KNOW”, TEXT AND MEANING OF NOEMI’S SONG / “Autobiographical piece”

Noemi enchanted the audience with her song competing at the Sanremo 2022 Festival entitled “I love you, I don’t know how to say”, a song that the singer herself defined: “A profoundly autobiographical song”. Noemi admitted: “It is difficult for me to talk about certain topics. I am very emotional, the more I care about relationships, the more difficulties I have ”. The lyrics of the song, written by Mahmood, have been praised several times by Noemi herself who highlighted the singer’s authorial abilities: “We recover relationships when they are real and deep, therefore, I love you we will be able to say it, finally. This thing Mahmood who wrote the piece understood deeply. He put it in black and white with images that are crazy ”. (Agg. Adriana Lavecchia)

Gabriele Greco, who is Noemi / Her husband: “Together for ten years, they have flown …”

“TI AMO”, COMPLETE TEXT AND MEANING OF NOEMI’S SONG AT SANREMO 2022

Noemi participates in the Festival of Sanremo with the song I love you, whose full text was written by Mahmood, La Cava and D. Faini. Curiosity has it that the Roman singer finds herself competing with those who wrote her a light text, but one that excites. As in Noemi’s tradition, the text of Ti Amo speaks of true feelings, addressing them without heaviness and trying to be free from the worries that very often become protagonists in everyday life. Noemi interprets the text I love you with great personality, but her words really seem to come out of her strings so much they are suited to her style.

Noemi final Sanremo 2022 with “I love you I don’t know how to say” / how did you lose 15 kg?

There is also a little bitterness in the mouth due to the fact that “maybe I should have just wondered if there is; a way to continue without tAnd“. The public has shown that they like a text like Ti Amo suitable for this Sanremo 2022.

FULL TEXT “I LOVE TI”, SONG BY NOEMI AT SANREMO 2022: I WILL NOT CHANGE FOR YOU

I love you it is therefore the lyrics of the song with which Noemi is competing in the Sanremo Festival 2022let’s read the full text.

Maybe I’ll calm down

Like the water of the sea

I will recognize myself

If I change my mind

I was wrong to talk to you sorry because

I’m that bitch who won’t change for you

Do you remember me

The nights of walking

A little tired and happy

On the Roman roads

Maybe I should have just wondered if there is

A way to continue without you

I know it’s a bit silly

Pretend nothing because

Waiting for miracles

We take off the seconds and it’s not there

More care to get them back

I prefer to float

Above my dangers

With your head towards the sun

Sorry if

I have nothing to lose

The more you look at me the more I think

Word be the only bullet

To divide

This knot between you and me

It’s getting harder

But if I think about it for a moment

I’m not afraid

To feel empty inside a sea

Of words lost on the seabed

It will take a little luck

To better understand who we are

I can go to the moon

But I love you I love you I love you

I don’t know

I will not hide

Not even from a storm

When you ask me

How are you, honey

It is time to decide

But I need time for myself

I won’t feel guilty

To accept my faults

Sorry if

I have nothing to lose

The more you look at me the more I think

Word be the only bullet

To divide

This knot between you and me

It’s getting harder

But if I think about it for a moment

I’m not afraid

To feel empty inside a sea

Of words lost on the seabed

It will take a little luck

To better understand who we are

I can go to the moon

But I love you I love you I love you

I know it’s a bit silly

Pretend nothing because

Waiting for miracles

We take off the seconds and it’s not there

More care to get them back

I prefer to float

Above my dangers

With your head towards the sun

Why I love you I can’t say

Sorry if

I have nothing to lose

The more you look at me the more I think

Word be the only bullet

To divide

This knot between you and me

It’s getting harder

But if I think about it for a moment

I’m not afraid

To feel empty inside a sea

Of words lost on the seabed

It will take a little luck

To better understand who we are

I can go to the moon

But I love you I love you I love you

I don’t know

NOEMI, COVER “(YOU MAKE ME FEEL) A NATURAL WOMAN”, SANREMO 2022 / “Chosen because …”

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED