“I love you”, text and meaning of the song by Noemi / Sanremo 2022: written by Mahmood

“TI AMO”, COMPLETE TEXT AND MEANING OF NOEMI’S SONG AT SANREMO 2022
Noemi participates in the Festival of Sanremo with the song I love you, whose full text was written by Mahmood, La Cava and D. Faini. Curiosity has it that the Roman singer finds herself competing with those who wrote her a light text, but one that excites. As in Noemi’s tradition, the text of Ti Amo speaks of true feelings, addressing them without heaviness and trying to be free from the worries that very often become protagonists in everyday life. Noemi interprets the text I love you with great personality, but her words really seem to come out of her strings so much they are suited to her style.
There is also a little bitterness in the mouth due to the fact that “maybe I should have just wondered if there is; a way to continue without tAnd“. The public has shown that they like a text like Ti Amo suitable for this Sanremo 2022.
FULL TEXT “I LOVE TI”, SONG BY NOEMI AT SANREMO 2022: I WILL NOT CHANGE FOR YOU
I love you it is therefore the lyrics of the song with which Noemi is competing in the Sanremo Festival 2022let’s read the full text.
Maybe I’ll calm down
Like the water of the sea
I will recognize myself
If I change my mind
I was wrong to talk to you sorry because
I’m that bitch who won’t change for you
Do you remember me
The nights of walking
A little tired and happy
On the Roman roads
Maybe I should have just wondered if there is
A way to continue without you
I know it’s a bit silly
Pretend nothing because
Waiting for miracles
We take off the seconds and it’s not there
More care to get them back
I prefer to float
Above my dangers
With your head towards the sun
Sorry if
I have nothing to lose
The more you look at me the more I think
Word be the only bullet
To divide
This knot between you and me
It’s getting harder
But if I think about it for a moment
I’m not afraid
To feel empty inside a sea
Of words lost on the seabed
It will take a little luck
To better understand who we are
I can go to the moon
But I love you I love you I love you
I don’t know
I will not hide
Not even from a storm
When you ask me
How are you, honey
It is time to decide
But I need time for myself
I won’t feel guilty
To accept my faults
Sorry if
I have nothing to lose
The more you look at me the more I think
Word be the only bullet
To divide
This knot between you and me
It’s getting harder
But if I think about it for a moment
I’m not afraid
To feel empty inside a sea
Of words lost on the seabed
It will take a little luck
To better understand who we are
I can go to the moon
But I love you I love you I love you
I know it’s a bit silly
Pretend nothing because
Waiting for miracles
We take off the seconds and it’s not there
More care to get them back
I prefer to float
Above my dangers
With your head towards the sun
Why I love you I can’t say
Sorry if
I have nothing to lose
The more you look at me the more I think
Word be the only bullet
To divide
This knot between you and me
It’s getting harder
But if I think about it for a moment
I’m not afraid
To feel empty inside a sea
Of words lost on the seabed
It will take a little luck
To better understand who we are
I can go to the moon
But I love you I love you I love you
I don’t know
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED