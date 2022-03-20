“I love you very much”: Adamari López and Jacky Bracamontes have an unexpected meeting

Jacky Bracamontes took the opportunity to tell Adamari López how much he loves her during an unexpected meeting they had. The actresses are currently on vacation with their respective families in the cold mountains of Colorado.

Through his social networks, Jacky Bracamontes shared a series of photographs in which he made it known that together with Martin Fuentes and his five daughters had gone on a trip to Vail. Since then, the couple has not stopped showing off the best moments they have spent as a family.

Days after, Tony Costa shared that Alaïa had gone to the snow with her mother and Adamari López confirmed it hours later. With a story in which her daughter was seen walking and having the most fun in the snow, the actress let it be known that she was already in Colorado.

Adamari López and Jacky Bracamontes have an unexpected meeting during their vacation

Through the official Instagram account of the actress of “Friends and rivals” it was announced that the pair had stopped to greet each other. In the video shared in stories you see Adamari Lopez and to Jacky Bracamontes fully dressed in her ski suits, so she asks: “How did you recognize me?”.

instagram stories

Both posed to take photos and videos which were published by Adamari who told his followers: “We met… Let’s see if they recognize her. Hint: I love her very much”.

See here the video of the meeting between Adamari López and Jacky Bracamontes: