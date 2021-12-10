“I made a mistake in Madrid and I apologized to the referee, to Militao and my teammates”

A hot reaction which he immediately regretted, because it is ugly, because complicated the game of his teammates and because now he risks excluding him from the two matches of the Champions League round of 16. Nicolò Barella, interviewed exclusively by SportMediaset, analyzes and explains his expulsion against real Madrid: “I was wrong in reacting to the push received – said the Inter midfielder – it was certainly a bad gesture, I’m sorry because I responded to a provocation that could have been avoided but in any case I shouldn’t have reacted “.

At the end of the game, Stretcher then spoke to German referee Felix Brych: “I apologized to him and to Militao. I don’t know what will be decided (one or two days off, ed) but I felt I had to apologize regardless of this. And if they want to give me just one day, I’ll be happy. “Everything clarified, but there was no need either, with the companions with whom Barella just as promptly apologized. Having said this, remembering that Nicolò has long been indicated that the future Inter captain, the words spoken about the Nerazzurri group are in line with his serious and basically shy character: “Playing for Inter is always a pride, the captain is now Samir (Handanovic, ed) and he deserves it. I’m just a guy who tries to give it my all. “