“I made peace with everything”

When Brad Pitt speaks there is always something interesting to discover and his latest interview, made by the author Otessa Moshfegh (My year of rest and oblivion) was no exception.

After a long period of silence in which the 58-year-old actor devoted himself above all to work, acting in films Bullet train (out July 15, 2022) e Babylon (coming in December), today for PItt the time has come to go back to talking about himself and, above all, to talk about his future in the world of cinema, where he says he will not stay much longer as he is now too tired. After all, Brad Pitt began acting at the age of 22 and during these 36 years of career he has starred in many films that have become iconic such as Fight Club, Meet Joe Black, Sleepers and the series Ocean’s Eleven.

“I think I have reached the last stretch of life, the final semester or quarter. What will this chapter tell? How do I want to structure it? », He told a GQ Us Bradlately very thoughtful about what he wants from the future and, above all, about the person he wants to become.

“Here in California, there is a lot of talk about ‘being your true self’. I was wondering: what does “authentic” mean? For me it was coming to recognize the deep scars that we carry with us, “he confessed Pittwhose words and wounds seem to recall the mistakes he made (and told) in the course of the relationship with Angelina Jolieto which he was linked from 2005 to 2016.

Nine wonderful years they have spent together Jolie and Pitt who, thanks to their love, had given birth to a family of six sons: Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh (whose recent video dancing “About damn time” by Lizzo went viral), Pax and the twins Knox and Vivienne. A story that seemed like a fairy tale until that much talked about flight from Nice and Los Angeles where Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie they would have a furious quarrel during which the actor (who starred with Leonardo Dicaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) would have lost his temper forcing the firstborn Maddox to intervene to help his mother.

It would have been after this event that 19 September 2016 Jolie would have filed for divorce from Pittstarting a long legal battle that continues today.

Although Brad Pitt never confirmed the stories of his ex-wife and son, after the end of the marriage with Angelina and following a long period of personal introspection, the 58-year-old actor admitted that he had let himself go a lot in the last few months together with Jolie, where he had tried to stifle pain and thoughts in alcohol. Fortunately, as the years go by, the star of Ad astra he made peace with himself and with the demons of the past starting a new phase of his life, where he learned the meaning of the word happiness.

“I think joy was a recent discovery, which occurred later in life,” Brad continued before concluding with newfound hope for the future. “I was always moving with the currents, drifting one way or another. I think I’ve spent years with low-grade depression, and it was only after coming to terms with this, making peace with everything, trying to embrace all sides of myself, the good and the bad, that I was able to seize those moments of joy ».

