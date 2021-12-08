Business

“I made the situation worse” – Corriere.it

Eventually he apologized publicly. Better.com CEO Vishal Gary, who sparked controversy last week for firing 900 people during a call on Zoom, apologized for his behavior. In a message posted on the online mortgage firm’s website, Garg said he was sorry for the way he handled the layoffs and addressed employees admitting the mistake. I have failed – he explained – to show respect and appreciation for the people involved and for their contribution to Better. The CEO, after stressing that he is responsible for the layoffs, added: I realize that the way I broke the news has made an already difficult situation worse. I am deeply sorry and am committed to learning from this situation and to do more to be the leader you expect me to be.

The case

Last week Garg had in fact chosen to give news of the collective redundancies via videoconference

also pointing out that the staff had been inefficient. If you are on this call – the manager on Zoom began – you are part of a group of unfortunate people who are about to be fired. Better.com a startup that is worth about 7 billion dollars and among the reasons for the layoffs the CEO cited market efficiency, performance and staff productivity.


The dismissal via Zoom had, however, important consequences for the company: some executives have decided to leave the company. These include Melanie Hahn, head of marketing, Tanya Hayre Gillogley, head of public relations, and Patrick Lenihan, vice president of marketing.

