“I made the wrong team with Ducati and KTM”

Danilo Petrucci bitterly remembers his farewell to MotoGP. In the last two years he has paid for some bad choices: “It would have been nice to work with Guidotti”.

Danilo Petrucci runs his Dakar, but carrying the MotoGP paddock left with bitterness in his heart. Many congratulations came from former colleagues after his historic victory in the fifth stage. Keep racing with KTM Tech3 livery, it was the only great chance to be able to juggle the desert dunes for the first time. But after this adventure Petrux will look elsewhere. Only official status is missing out of respect for the respective brands, but in 2022 he will experience the adrenaline of Motoamerica with Ducati. In case of victories it could be the gateway to more prestigious competitions.

With KTM he didn’t have a real chance to relaunch in MotoGP. After the first part of the championship in Mattighofen they had already decided his future and that of the satellite team. It was unable to adapt to the RC16 quickly, but it is true that the Austrian manufacturer did not take many of its requests into consideration. “The bike hasn’t changed much for Iker and I throughout the year. There was only a small chassis update at the Sachsenring“, Danilo Petrucci explained to Speedweek.com. “But we’ve never had any real changes. At the beginning of 2020 they gave us other guarantees“.

Petrucci-Guidotti missed opportunity

A missed opportunity for Petrux, who this year met two technicians he knew very well: Fabiano Sterlacchini and Francesco Guidotti. “These are some of the best people I have met in the MotoGP paddock and with whom I have worked so far“. The World Championship is now a closed chapter for him, but some regrets are inevitable. “I have the feeling that I have chosen the wrong team with Ducati and KTM in the last two years. I was wrong. When I look back, I should have done differentlynte “.

In 2020 we saw the KTM exploit, but Petrux was riding the Ducati. In the 2021 season, the exact opposite happened. “KTM was pretty much the best bike on the grid in 2020, but unfortunately that wasn’t the case anymore in 2021. So I’ve been in the wrong place for two years. Now I am very sorry that I cannot continue with KTM in MotoGP. I would have liked to work with Sterlacchini and Guidotti again“.

