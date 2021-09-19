‘I may have basal cell carcinoma’

Hugh Jackman has had to deal with his health several times: the now ex-Wolverine of the X-Men saga has already faced an insidious skin cancer in the past, a disease that, as always in these cases, from year to year risks recur more or less aggressively than the previous time.

Jackman had shown himself in great shape a few months ago by diving into frozen waters in the middle of December, but in the meantime he has continued his battle. undergoing all exams appropriate, the same tests that may now have highlighted the emergence of a new rather serious problem.

“I update you on my biopsy: it was inconclusive. It means they haven’t been able to understand enough. That said, the worst case scenario is a basal cell carcinoma. So at the end of the shoot I’ll be back in control. I know I am repetitive and that I will probably continue to be … But please, always check yourself and use sunscreen. Thanks everyone for the support, I see all your comments and stories“wrote Jackman on Instagram.

For our part, of course, we can only join the fans in hoping that the next analysis of the good Hugh give the desired results! Going back to talking about cinema, meanwhile, Jackman may have recently anticipated Wolverine’s return to the MCU.