“I may have basal cell carcinoma”

H.ugh Jackman in the past he had to deal with a very dangerous skin cancer which, however, still has consequences on his body. The now former face of Wolverine has in fact updated on Instagram his fans after undergoing the biopsy. The Australian actor explained that he may have cancer and that he will therefore have to do other tests.

Update on my biopsy: it was inconclusive – writes Jackman. This means that they couldn’t understand enough. That said, the worst I could have is basal cell carcinoma (BCC). So, as soon as I’m done shooting, I’ll do some more checks. I know I’m getting repetitive but that won’t stop me. Please keep your skin under control and always use sunscreen. Thank you all for the tremendous support you have given me. I see your comments and your stories.

Going back to talking about cinema, Hugh Jackman he has long since said goodbye to Logan’s adamantium claws. However, in recent times some clues have come to light that would show how perhaps, for one last time, the Australian actor could be Logan.

The first came last May when the star of The Prestige asked his close friend to Ryan Reynolds to have a cameo in the next Deadpool 3 (here all the details). Given the joking vein with which the two speak on public it is difficult to know if that was serious or not. However, it made the fans start dreaming.

Then last month, on his social networks, Jackman first published a fan art that portrayed Logan’s claws and then a photo embraced by the owner of the Marvel house Kevin Feige (details here). Who really wants to tell us something? We will find out only by living. We will keep you posted.

A big good luck for the next medical checkups Hugh!