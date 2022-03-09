I mean it! Chivas will eliminate its bars and take actions towards the National Classic







Chivas acted immediately. The Herd is the first team to eradicate their bar until further notice. The rojiblanco team issued a statement in which they reported that their animation groups will not enter the National Classic and in the following matches: “To the entire Chivas nation and the fans in general at the Guadalajara Sports Club we are aware that we must change radically forms and processes of our soccer to really guarantee a familiar and safe environment”, says the bulletin shared through its social networks.

El Rebaño explained that “we have decided to go in depth to evolve issues of operation, communication and relationship with several of the actors in our sport, from fans to the media, sponsors and the league in general.”

The measure is to dissolve your bar immediately: “Chivas announces that starting this Saturday in the National Classic and until further notice we will play without animation groups. On Saturday at the Akron stadium, the areas that are usually designated for these groups will be occupied by children summoned through the Jorge Vergara Foundation and the Teletón Foundation,” the Flock announced.

The celebrities deployed against their most emblematic rivals will also disappear: “In addition, we will change with immediate effect our institutional narratives regarding the rivalry with other teams and this Wednesday, together with the América club, we will launch our campaign A Classic Without Colors, with which we want to give a strong message of peace between the teams that symbolize the greatest historical rivalry in Mexico”, they reported.

Institutional Statement: Actions and determinations of Club Deportivo Guadalajara. pic.twitter.com/hE59RGKfrM – CHIVAS (@Chivas) March 9, 2022

Chivas invites its fans to attend the Akron stadium in white: “As part of this campaign, as a symbol of solidarity and support for the victims of the violence of recent days, we invite all the fans who attend the Clásico Nacional to do so dressed of white”.

El Rebaño is also anticipating the identification of all its fans: “Referring to the agreements reached in the Assembly of

Owners of the Guadalajara Sports Club wants to ratify its commitment to the fans of providing safe environments, so for a couple of months we have been working on the evolution of our access system for fan identification, which will be installed and working before the end of the season. 2022”, closed.

