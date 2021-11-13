“I mean Napoli, Milan and Inter”. And on Juve …

VIAREGGIO – After the break for the national teams, the fight for the championship will return to take the stage and Marcello Lippi spoke on the subject. These are the words of the former World Champion coach in 2006 during the inauguration of a new sports center in Viareggio: “The championship will not be a two-way fight between Milan and Naples how it looks now. the I would also include Inter, the first two have done well so far, but I would not neglect the Nerazzurri. “ Could not miss a thought on Juventus and on the anomalous ranking position: “I don’t know, but they may have made some evaluations pointing to the Champions League. If that were the case, I think they would sign up to win it and also finish seventh in the championship. “ Positive words for Stefano Pioli: “He impressed me for his work, he is at the top of the league with an exceptional start, he plays a good football in Milan, if anything, perhaps he is paying for his disaccustomed international football for seven years that he did not play in the Champions League. At the Italian level he is doing fine, he reminds me Carlo Ancelotti “. Also for Luciano Spalletti praise arrives: “He returned from a vacation after three years. I found him more reflective, open to dialogue, he is capable and competent. He proves that he has not forgotten this job”. Finally, a judgment on Dusan Vlahovic: “He is very good and has two p … and not indifferent to manage the uncommon situation in which he found himself, especially in Florence. He is showing seriousness, attachment to society. Someone is doing his interests, it is evident, then it will come out. In the meantime, he demonstrates technical qualities and character “.