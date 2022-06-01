“I miss you”: Ángela Aguilar sends a loving hint to Gussy Lau? PHOTO raises suspicions

Since Angela Aguilar gained popularity with the power of her voice and the beauty of her youth, she became a personality for many Mexicans, since they already consider her one of the great promises of regional music. At 18, the youngest in the Dynasty Aguilar He showed that talent runs through his veins and he has shown it in each and every one of his presentations.

As expected, his personal life has become the interest of his fans and one of the most recurring themes is the field of love, of which nothing was known until a couple of images were leaked where he appears next to the singer. Gussy lauwith whom he apparently had a secret relationship.

After the show program was generated controversy “Gossip Nope Like” ensured that Pepe Aguilar He wasn’t too happy about the news. He even revealed that he vetoed and expelled from the family Aguilar a Rene Umberto lau Ibarrareal name of the artist.

Does Ángela Aguilar send Lau a hint?

The interpreter of “La llorona” went to Mérida, Yucatán, for work reasons; however, she took her time to shop around and enjoy the benefits that the region has to offer. Naturally, at each stop she made, she decided to take the corresponding photographs and publish them on her social networks.

In the snapshots you can see him happy and enjoying the places, yes, always elegant for the outfits chosen for each occasion. However, she has released some messages that could be a hint for Gussy Lau, because for many of her fans they have been a bit obvious, although she still avoids the subject.

“Mérida, I fell in love with your colors, your food, and your people. See you all this Saturday the 28th at the GNP Forum!” He wrote in a series of images where he is seen wearing dark heart-shaped glasses and a set blue with white reminiscent of the 90s.

Up to this point everything is fine, but it was surprising that it was placed under the phrase “I miss you, I miss you” in what appears to be a coffee shop. In the third photo she placed “You are the best thing that has happened to me”

