Every September 12 is a date indicated in the calendar of the loved ones of Paul Walker, who would have turned 49 this Monday. And as usual since his death, family and friends remember him, showing that he is still very present in his life.

The actor’s daughter Meadow Walker, did not miss this day to publicly send a message to his father through Instagram. “Happy birthday to my best friend and soul mate. I love you forever and I miss you every day,” the model commented next to a photo of her childhood in which she appears with the interpreter who gave life to Brian O’Conner in the saga Fast&Furious.

In the same publication, he also showed the new t-shirt design that they have made from the Paul Walker Foundation, which is dedicated to different charitable causes and which Meadow founded and directs.

It has been almost nine years since Paul Walker passed away in a tragic car accident. At that time, his daughter was only 15 years old. the tragedy marked a before and after in the life of the young woman, who was welcomed by Vin Dieselfriend and companion of the actor.

To this day, both they have a very close relationship. So much so that even the actor who gives life to Dominic Toretto in fiction was the who walked the young woman down the aisle at her wedding last year.

Together they were also recently at Jordana Brewster’s wedding, which Ludacris also attended. The three posed in a photo Meadow shared titled “Family,” showing how close they all are.

