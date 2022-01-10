I missed the moment when longevity became synonymous with quality

Yesterday I finally received a novel that I had purchased some time ago. I paid 18 euros for it, it was disappointing to find that it only lasts 221 pages.

Sure, I could have chased away this disappointment by going to the cinema, but then I realized that I didn’t want to spend 8 euros on a film that lasted less than three hours.

The only solution, then, was to throw yourself into streaming music, where at least you always know how much you spend and the duration you manage it. Think when you waited for an album for years, you paid 20 euros for it and then you discovered that it lasted just over an hour, in the best cases …

How many times have we heard these phrases, right? That’s right: practically never.

But with video games, yes. And it would be interesting to see why.

Playing with the hourglass in hand

The question of longevity she made herself felt again during the weekend, when among the many qualities she could communicate to promote her in a positive way Dying Light 2, Techland has chosen to flaunt its duration.

The thing, not even to say it, quickly became the subject of discussion among several members of the industry, because in the tweet we read:

«To complete entirely Dying Light 2: Stay Human you will need at least 500 hours – that’s almost as long as it would take you to walk from Warsaw to Madrid!“

To fully complete Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you’ll need at least 500 hours — almost as long as it would take to walk from Warsaw to Madrid!# DyingLight2 #stayhuman pic.twitter.com/Sk3KFpRJoA – Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 8, 2022

Immediately afterwards, faced with more worried than enthusiastic reactions, the account specified that it was talking about 500 hours for “Complete any activity in the game”, emphasizing how instead the campaign alone is around 80 hours.

And here the interesting points are many. The first is why choose to emphasize longevity among many things – especially when it comes to such an impressive number. How should comparing the duration of a video game to the time required to walk from Warsaw and Madrid increase the consideration for the quality that the game will have to offer?

Because Dying Light 2 should it necessarily be nicer, now that we know it can last 500 hours? Why, among the many things on which to make an infographic to highlight them, did you opt for this one?

The Dying Light 2 campaign is expected to last over 80 hours

The other point, however, is related to the nature of the game itself. The first Dying Light, from average on HowLongToBeat, had a duration of something under 20 hours for the campaign alone, something over 50 hours for the completists who wanted to chase all the things to do. How does a sequel shift to an 80-hour campaign and a 500-hour milestone for completists?

For comparison, the average for completists on The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is 211 hours. On Red Dead Redemption 2 is 172 hours, up The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild we get to 188 hours to really do everything the game has to offer while the titanic Assassin’s Creed Valhalla it took completists an average of 135 hours. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, including the huge (and very good) expansions, reaches an average of 190 hours. The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall, famous for its titanic proportions, for completists it requires something over 300 hours.

Here we are talking about 500 hours. Why is reaching such a milestone for a single player viewed in such a positive way that part of your promotional communication focuses on it? Because let’s go back to the already discussed conception of many fans of the one-so-a-kilo video game we talked about some time ago – something that goes hand in hand with open worlds.

I paid a certain amount of euros, I expect the game to last a certain amount of hours. Up to the extremeization of this concept.

Once upon a time there were fillers

Until recently, those who followed the world of television series will remember that there were two distinct and very evident models. A predominantly American school, in which the production had to cover a certain number of weeks and therefore also proposed more than twenty episodes for a single season. Then there was another school, mainly British, in which instead they tried to keep themselves on the side of the ten or so episodes.

The British model allowed the story to be concentrated without moments of strong dilution. When you managed to have moments of dilution even in the span of only ten episodes, evidently the script did not offer enough ideas. On the model from twenty episodes up, however, it was clear that you would have gods filler moments. These are real filler episodes in which the main story continued a little if not very little, which made wood, or broth, or as you prefer.

Because? Because I need to have enough episodes to cover a set number of weeks of programming. Therefore, I have to put quantity comes first, and quality comes next. I’ll see then, what to put in it: now what I know is that I need 25 episodes.

It is essential to convey a strong sense of progression in very long-playing games, to avoid making the player feel stagnant

Video games are experiencing a similar extreme in terms of longevity. It is the idea of game that lasts more than 50 hours at all costs, regardless of the fact that its gameplay mechanics are unlikely to be lubricated so well that they won’t creak in such a long time.

When a game has such an imposing duration, in fact, it is easier for its circular structure to be exposed, because it is repeated in an exasperated way: find the mission, reach the point on the map, investigate why something did not go as planned , fight with enemies, return to inform of the success of your expedition. So, for one hundred, one hundred and twenty, two hundred hours.

And it is legitimate that there is a certain slice of gamers to whom this type of approach makes their hearts beat faster: they are gamers who experience gaming as a pastime – in the most literal sense of the term – and who are looking for a way to spend as many hours as possible. face to face with interaction systems that are pleasing to him.

With an excellent progression system, RPGs can easily reach a great longevity, which really highlights the progress made by the player in developing the characters

On the other side of the coin, this conception sacrifices density. Whoever plays for the script risks getting lost in the way with such a dilution, and it’s the whole basis of the game concept that creaks. Since playing represents it “Voluntary effort to overcome unnecessary obstacles” (B. Suits, The Grasshopper, 2014), hear of doing little things can be very frustrating, for several gamers.

In summary, not for everyone a game of activity is worth the other, as long as it lasts many hours: the best balance provides a longevity that manages to combine the cadence of the narrative and the surrounding activities equally meaningful – because, unless a capital system that makes the progression felt, it becomes frustrating in short, to entertain oneself in secondary activities that give little or add to both the construction of one’s character and its characterization in terms of history.

It exasperates the cyclical reiteration, lays bare the game’s skeleton and it’s frankly a mystery, at least to me, why longevity has become synonymous with quality. In many cases, indeed, it risks being the opposite – because a badly managed longevity (and it is very easy to manage it badly) risks making a narrow elite those who really will see all the content until the end of your game.

Just recently, Josef Fares (It Takes Two) noted that we should be wondering not so much about how to extend further the proposal of video games, between expansions and online persistence that further reiterate models that sometimes already struggle to vary in the campaign, but on why there are so many who don’t even finish the base game.

But if we don’t even finish the short game campaigns, the 80-hour experiences, who are they talking to, exactly?

Still, this subtext has spread that longevity and quality are the same thing. Although some of the best gaming experiences can be found in games that are well under 20 hours. And while to be a great title when you start sailing off 50 hours, you need to have the stigmata of the Game, not the game.

In short, the question is not even linked to Dying Light 2 by itself – which we will submit to our analysis as soon as possible, in view of the release. The title of Techland is only a means that, with its social release, rekindles the spark of speech: we gamers are the ones who use the duration of the experience as a paradigm to highlight its quality. “It’s a good game, but it doesn’t last long” is a phrase we have been hearing since the dawn of time, which overlooks the fact that maybe if it lasted longer that same game would stop working. It would get frustrating and start to stagnate.

Which we are all devoted to divertissement, even more so in an age like this when it is frankly better to surround yourself with distractions, it is a fact. But do we really want video games to continue to pepper longevity at all costs, even when there is a tangible sense of stillness transmitted by the progression? Are we really gaining anything from passing this model off as valid?

Probably not. He is not alone the how much you’re busy, but the what you’re busy, that should count. For if video games continue on the path of stretching the broth to boast of having done it, it is very likely that those 500 hours are better spent actually walking from Warsaw to Madrid.