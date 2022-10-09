“I need a future for my children”: the dramatic exodus of Venezuelans who risk in a deadly jungle to reach the United States

DARIÉN PLUG, Panama.– Olga Ramos walked for days through the jungle, crossing rivers, climbing hills and carrying a girl in diapers through mud so deep it seemed it would swallow her whole. Along the way, she fell several times, passed a disabled boy having a panic attack, and saw the dead body of a man with his hands tied around her neck.

However, like tens of thousands of other Venezuelans traversing this wild, trackless route known as the Darien GapRamos believed that he would reach USAjust as his friends and neighbors had done weeks ago.

A woman on her way to the US in the dangerous jungle of Darien. (Federico Rios/The New York Times) FEDERICO RIOS – NYTNS

“If I have to come a thousand times, I’m going to do it a thousand times”, said the nurse in a camp several days away in the thick of the jungle. Ramos, 45, is part of an extraordinary movement of Venezuelans going to the United States.

From 2015 to 2018, in the worst period of the crisis in Venezuela, the detention of Venezuelan migrants on the southern border of the United States never exceeded 100 people a year, according to US authorities. This year, more than 150,000 Venezuelans have arrived at the border.

An exhausted man and boy in the Darién Gap, with a week’s trek ahead of them through the tens-of-kilometre stretch of jungle terrain between Colombia and Panama. (Federico Rios/The New York Times) FEDERICO RIOS – NYTNS

Most of them have been encouraged to undertake this terrible and sometimes deadly journey, because the rumor that the United States has no way of returning many of them.

But their journeys – often misinformed by social media videos – produce cruel scenes in the Darién, the 106-kilometre expanse of jungle terrain connecting South and Central America, due to crippling parallel crises unfolding to the north. and south of the continent.

Yhoana Sierra in the Darién, route of Venezuelan migrants to the United States. (Federico Rios/The New York Times) FEDERICO RIOS – NYTNS

To the south, Venezuela, under an authoritarian government, has become a dysfunctional country generating a mass exodus of people seeking to feed their families. Since 2015, more than 6.8 million Venezuelans have left the country, according to the United Nations, destined mainly for other South American countries.

However, with the pandemic and economic instability exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, many people have not been able to establish themselves financially in countries like Colombia and Ecuador. So many Venezuelans are on the move again, this time to the United States.

A group of migrants begins their trek in the Darién, the dangerous jungle between Colombia and Panama. (Federico Rios/The New York Times) FEDERICO RIOS – NYTNS

To the north, the surge presents a growing political challenge for the president Joe Bidenwhich is caught between calls to help a desperate people and mounting pressure from Republicans to limit the flow of migrants from Venezuela and elsewhere ahead of midterm elections in November.

In recent months, apprehensions at the southern border of the United States have reached record levels and among the fastest growing nationalities are Venezuelans.

But Venezuelans cannot be easily deported. The United States broke diplomatic relations with the government of the president Nicholas Maduro and closed its embassy in 2019, after accusing the authoritarian leader of electoral fraud. In most cases, US agents allow Venezuelans who surrender to authorities to enter the country, where they can begin the asylum application process.

The migrants, laden with belongings they were forced to drop as the trek grew more difficult, cross the Darién Gap. (Federico Rios/The New York Times) FEDERICO RIOS – NYTNS

This has put them at the center of the political battle over migration: A large number of the people being bused or flown by Republican governors to Democratic strongholds are Venezuelans, including those who recently arrived in Martha’s Vineyard, the exclusive island located off the coast of Massachusetts.

US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in an interview that the Biden administration remained committed to creating “legal pathways” for people to migrate to the United States “without having to put their lives in the hands of smugglers.” and proceed through treacherous terrain like the Darién.” But he did not present any particular plan for Venezuelans, who, if they applied for visas from abroad, would surely have to wait for years.

Migrants on their dangerous path in the Darien. (Federico Rios/The New York Times) FEDERICO RIOS – NYTNS

Mayorkas stressed that the United States is not offering any special type of refuge for Venezuelans.

However, this has not prevented rumors from spreading that the Biden administration has opened its doors to Venezuelan migrants and that once they arrive, it will offer them help.

Julie Turkewitz

New York Times

