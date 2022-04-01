“I need help”: Alex Rodríguez, ex-JLo, worries in networks about his health problem

Despite the fact that in 2021 they arrived at the altar after four years of relationship, it was a real disappointment for the fans of JLo and Alex Rodríguez to find out that the former baseball player had been unfaithful to him.

And it is that it was at the beginning of 2021 when the rumor came to light that the athlete had been unfaithful to the actress with the model Madison LeCroy, and although it was not something physical, the celebrities had already shared a series of messages .

That is why the stage star decided to break off their engagement, and shortly after it was revealed that she was starting a relationship with her ex-partner, Ben Affleck.

As expected, the fans of the “Diva del Bronx” did not forgive the infidelity of the singer, so her popularity dropped considerably and she has even received some attacks on social networks.

But now, the former major league baseball player has turned to his social networks to share the strange condition he has, for which he has also asked for help from those who suffer from the same.

The couple decided to part ways in mid-2021. Photo: IG / arod

A-Rod is sick?

True to his style and as transparent as ever, JLo’s ex used his social networks to share his delicate health picture with his more than 3.9 million followers.

And it is that it is a difficult condition that he has suffered for a long time and that affects his daily work, so the fans assume that Jennifer López herself was aware of it.

What is a fact is that the father of two teenagers has alarmed his followers, because he not only shared his condition, but also asked for help and advice to feel better.

“Hello, how are you? I’m coming home from work… I’m having a big problem, I was known for my good eyesight in 2010, 2015… Now I wake up in the morning and I can’t read my messages, no I can read my emails, I don’t even know if I have my blackberry or my iPhone”, begins his message.

And it seems that the businessman is also suffering from vision problems, which makes it clear that he is going to start wearing glasses with much more graduation than he imagines.

Although he was still worried, the 46-year-old JLo ex asked for some advice so that his eyes can focus on things much better and continue with the lifestyle he maintained.

“Number one, has this ever happened to you? And number two, do you have any suggestions on what to do to get my eyes right?” he concluded with a smile and a “thank you.”

And it is that, apparently, the former baseball player has begun to have the ravages of age, or at least that was what some of his fans commented on in the short clip, since the loss of sight has begun to affect his daily life.

The athlete has asked his followers for help. Photo: IG / arod

