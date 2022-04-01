“I need help”: Alex Rodríguez, ex-JLo, worries in networks about his health problem

James 11 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 91 Views

Despite the fact that in 2021 they arrived at the altar after four years of relationship, it was a real disappointment for the fans of JLo and Alex Rodríguez to find out that the former baseball player had been unfaithful to him.

And it is that it was at the beginning of 2021 when the rumor came to light that the athlete had been unfaithful to the actress with the model Madison LeCroy, and although it was not something physical, the celebrities had already shared a series of messages .

Source link

About James

Check Also

New chance at love? Adamari López could be premiering a new heartthrob

Adamari Lopez and Toni Costa They were surprised to announce their separation after more than …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved