“I need to go home”

“All I think about, every day, is how to reunite my family and heal the pain I have caused. I have made my family and myself a target for not being allied with the dominant politics of Hollywood and that has our marriage is a tough test, “said the rapper referring to his support for Donald Trump (from whom Kardashian has always distanced herself).

Kaney West, who recently changed his name to Yè, went on to continue the list of his faults: “I ran for president without having the proper preparation or allies by my side. I embarrassed my wife about the way I introduced my family during the one and only, thank goodness, press conference. “

Now, however, with his head smeared with ashes, he is determined to win back his Kim despite the fact that she has already found happiness in the arms of 28-year-old actor Pete Davidson. “What God teaches is that we can be redeemed in all of these relationships. We have made mistakes, I have made mistakes. I have publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but today I am here to change history,” she said. Will his words break through his ex-wife’s broken heart?

