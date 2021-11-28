News

“I need to go home”

Photo of James Reno James Reno54 mins ago
0 20 3 minutes read





“All I think about, every day, is how to reunite my family and heal the pain I have caused. I have made my family and myself a target for not being allied with the dominant politics of Hollywood and that has our marriage is a tough test, “said the rapper referring to his support for Donald Trump (from whom Kardashian has always distanced herself).

Kaney West, who recently changed his name to Yè, went on to continue the list of his faults: “I ran for president without having the proper preparation or allies by my side. I embarrassed my wife about the way I introduced my family during the one and only, thank goodness, press conference. “

Now, however, with his head smeared with ashes, he is determined to win back his Kim despite the fact that she has already found happiness in the arms of 28-year-old actor Pete Davidson. “What God teaches is that we can be redeemed in all of these relationships. We have made mistakes, I have made mistakes. I have publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but today I am here to change history,” she said. Will his words break through his ex-wife’s broken heart?

Could it be interesting for you:


Photo of James Reno James Reno54 mins ago
0 20 3 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

BITCOIN I noticed this .. | Investing.com

October 21, 2021

how many have Jennifer Lawrence and the Hunger Games saga won?

September 15, 2021

Mario the animated film will be released in 2022. Chris Pratt Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy Peach and Jack Black Bowser! • Eurogamer.it

September 24, 2021

From Julia Roberts to social communities: gray hair as a symbol of female empowerment

September 7, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button