“I needed a break”: Kim Kardashian celebrates that Kanye West was banned from Instagram

Kim Kardashian Celebrated Kanye West Being Suspended for a Day From Instagramafter the constant attacks against him and Pete Davidson, this was announced by a source close to the socialite for People.

“Kim found the suspension fair, but her reaction was not very dramatic. He didn’t give it much thought and joked that he needed a break for a day. However, all of Kanye’s posts have been exhausting for her.” the informant mentioned.

Apparently the constant media harassment that Kanye West has promoted against his ex-wife, does not seem to cause any conflict in her or your children, since once you officially signed your divorce you have dedicated yourself to enjoying your new relationship.

Kim Kardashian enjoys her romance with Pete Davidson

“It’s very impressive how calm and collected she is able to remain.” She is very happy with Pete. Her children are doing very well”, he added.

These statements come days after his participation in kim kardashian on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she talked about how important it is for her to maintain a good relationship with Ye despite the divorce, for the sake of her children.

“I am hopeful that no matter what happens, he is the father of my children. I will always be protective, I will always be protective. I always want my kids to see the best of the best…So I just try to, as hard as it is sometimes, I try to ignore it and just try to do what’s best for the kids,” she said.