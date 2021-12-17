“I needed her more than ever and she didn’t help me”

Jamie Lynn is ten years younger than her sister Britney. She owes her notoriety to the starring role Zoey Brooks in the Zoey 101 series

If you thought the life of Britney Spears was full of excesses and complicated, wait until you read what we tell you about sister Jamie Lynn. Less famous, but also well integrated in the world of music and the jet set. And no less controversial.

Britney and Jamie Lynn

Britney Spears, now 40, debuted just 17 with that “Lolita” look in… Baby One More Time in 1999. From that moment on, a crescendo of successes and revenues. Also, however, with several addiction problems. Above all alcohol.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Britney Spears: a life out of the ordinary, the suffering and now the scandal of censored photos – PHOTOS

In his career he has won a Grammy Awards (2005) out of nine nominations, 12 Billboard Music Awards out of 21 nominations, 6 MTV Video Music Awards out of 28 nominations, 4 World Music Awards, 1 Emmy Awards, 1 American Music Awards out of 3 nominations. It entered the Guinness Book of World Records 13 times. A star was dedicated to her on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Jamie Lynn is ten years younger than her sister Britney. She owes her notoriety to the starring role Zoey Brooks in the Zoey 101 series. In 2013 he began his activity as a country singer. In 2019 he is among the protagonists of the Netflix series, “The color of magnolias”.

Jamie Lynn and abortion

Nothing strange about Jamie Lynn so far. But the 30-year-old blonde has a very controversial and painful story behind her. As it was she herself to tell in a book.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Britney Spears worse and worse .. But what’s on her legs? SEE PHOTOS!

Jamie Lynn recounted the pressures the family has endured, when, a few years ago (and, therefore, very young) she became pregnant. According to his account, the family members wanted her to have an abortion to safeguard his career in the entertainment world. In that early period.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Britney Spears publishes a photo on social media and users get angry: that’s why

Heavy pressure and isolation, to prevent it from having contact with the outside about its position. A real constraint, the one suffered by Jamie Lynn. Which, according to him, would not have found comfort even in his older sister Britney: “I needed her more than ever and she didn’t help me.”