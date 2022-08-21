“I never married Gerard Pique because…”

Shakira and Gerard Pique since last June 4 have not left their fans surprised, after officially announcing their breakup, which has generated a whole series of speculations, turning it into a real soap opera.

Two months after their split, new information has come out revealing the real reason why the Colombian, after 12 years of loving union with the footballer, did not want to reach the altar, despite having two children in common, Shasa and Milan.

And it is that, it is assumed that the real reason why Shakira never wanted to marry the Spaniard is because she is afraid to dress in white, something that scares her, the only time she saw herself dressed as a bride was for her song video “Empire”

This was revealed by the Colombian during an interview in which she clarified that she prefers the Spaniard to see her as his eternal girlfriend and not as a wife.

“I don’t want him to see me as his wife, but rather as his girlfriend. It’s like this forbidden fruit. I prefer to keep him attentive and think that everything is possible, yes, depending on his behavior.

This feeling was also shared by the Barcelona defender, who has repeatedly stressed that he also prefers not to seal their union with marriage and to be the eternal boyfriends.