“I never saw myself in this kingdom!”: Kristen Stewart received a major award for her performance in Spencer

UNITED STATES-. Since Kristen Stewart played Princess Diana in the acclaimed film spencer, his career has gone uphill. Flattered by critics and the public, this Friday, March 4, the actress received another recognition for her performance, the American Riviera Awardpresented by the also actress Charlize Theron in the 37th edition of the Santa Barbara Film Festival.

During the ceremony in person, Stewart expressed his gratitude by accepting the American Riviera Award and said, “Thank you for recognizing me at this time in my life. I’m in such a good place to receive it.” In his speech, the Twilight star also paid tribute to the director of spencer, Paul Larrain, adding: “I wish I was here right now. Thank you for this forever.”

when receiving Stewart, Theron he congratulated her on her successful career and claimed that the movie starring the star was his “favorite”. “You have a real commitment and it shows in everything you do. It’s been so much fun watching your career path. It’s no easy task taking on the most iconic figure in modern history, but you let us in on this character. You gave us a glimpse into his soul in the most understated and heartbreaking way,” she said.

Stewart rose to fame when he starred in Twilight

In the event, Stewart He also reflected on his filmography, at which point he discussed his rise to fame after starring in the romantic fantasy film series, The Saga of Twilight. “Two days before Twilight came out, I remember she was sitting on my porch with my dog ​​and I got bashed for the first time, sitting there smoking a bowl. I remember that moment fondly,” the actress shared.

The American Riviera Award was established to recognize actors who have made a significant contribution to American cinema. Recently Stewart earned a nomination for Oscar awards in the Best Actress category for her role in spencer, which was a great surprise. She “was shocked, she was stunned… I never saw myself in this realm!” she said upon receiving the renowned award.