“I never understood his anxiety”

During the highly anticipated reunion of Friends, the actor Matthew Perry confessed to having suffered from some anxiety problem while starring on NBC’s beloved hit show.Jennifer Aniston commented the words of the colleague a Today show recently calling herself as surprised as the fans have been.

Perry he interpreted Chandler Bing and became one of the most beloved characters of the entire series. Aniston and Perry they starred in Friends from 1994 to 2004 together with Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

The cast members have become real superstars as the show grew in popularity.

In Friends: The Reunion Perry admitted he did suffered from anxiety while filming of the series: “I felt like I was going to die if the audience didn’t laugh and it wasn’t healthy for me, for sure. But sometimes I said a joke and they didn’t laugh and I sweated. If I didn’t hear the laugh I should have heard, I’d be freaked out “, the actor confessed to his colleagues.

Aniston responded to her co-star’s surprise admission in an interview with the Today Show, saying: “I never understood the level of anxiety and self-torture Matthew Perry faced at the time of the show, and the devastation he felt. But now it all makes a lot more sense. “



Perry she struggled with alcohol and substance abuse during her time on the set of Friends, he said he doesn’t remember much of what happened between seasons three and six. The surprise of Aniston that Perry suffered from such insecurities about his natural comic talent echoed the shock of the viewers of Friends, who were stunned by his statement.

