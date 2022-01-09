“I never understood why Milan sacked me. It was all done with Juve.”

The Serbian coach at Corriere dello Sport: “I’m like the beautiful Cecilia, everyone wants her and no one takes her”

On the columns of the Corriere dello Sport, Sinisa Mihajlovic retraces his career and touches on the hottest topics of the moment. “I never understood why Milan sacked me, I was fifth or sixth and in the final of the Italian Cup, we could not do more – explained the Bologna coach – I am like the beautiful Cecilia, everyone wants her and no one takes her“. On the failure to land at Juve:” It was all done, in any case their cocks. “

“There was Conte’s indecision: the club did not want to exonerate him and he first left and then thought better of it – explained the Serbian coach -. In any case, their cocks. At that moment Allegri, Mancini were free. and Spalletti, but Juve had chosen me. With Sampdoria I had set a date by which I would have had to give a definitive answer and seeing that Juve was going to last for a long time, I respected my word and signed for another year with Ferrero. “

Even the approaches over the years with Inter, Rome and Naples have never materialized. “I’m like the beautiful Cecilia, everyone wants it and no one takes it. Every now and then I think that if I had gone to Juve something I would have won too, what do you think? As a footballer I got everything, as a coach I got some great satisfaction and I’m sure the big club will arrive sooner or later. Milan are top players, but in my period they were a little less so. “

The adventure at Milan. “I never understood why Milan exonerated me: I was fifth or sixth and in the final of the Italian Cup. With that team, which only bore the name of Milan, it was impossible to do more. The following season they changed nine out of eleven. The only survivors, the ones I had launched, Donnarumma and Romagnoli. Regrets? Neither disappointments nor regrets. Because I wasn’t in control of the situation, the choice was never mine. Regrets, then, are useless. I took Milan wrong, but how can you say no to Milan? ”.

On the Scudetto fight: “I never said that Inter will win the Scudetto. I hope that Napoli will win. Napoli for the people, I like the people of Napoli. At Inter I was a player and assistant coach, it’s mine second family. But I have a special passion for the Neapolitans, a people of heart, like the Serbs. Well, maybe we are perhaps a bit tougher … I have nothing to fuck with Naples and the Neapolitans, yet I feel them close, we have the same attention to relationships, we cultivate a sense of friendship “.