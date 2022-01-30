Emma Roberts she is one of the young actresses most loved by viewers. On Netflixin 2020, he conquered audiences with the romantic comedy Holidate. Coming soon, she will be the protagonist of a new rom-com entitled About Fate. The film will tell the story of two people who believe in love but never seem to be able to find its true meaning. In a crazy turn of events, fate will put each other on the path of the other, just during a stormy New Year.

The actress rose to prominence thanks to surprising roles in projects such as American Horror Story And Scream Queens. Over the years, however, the media have repeatedly wanted to compare the career of Emma Roberts with that of the famous aunt Julia Roberts. In fact, the two stars are related and super-connected. Emma is the daughter of the Oscar-winning brother, Eric Roberts and Kelly Cunningham.

Emma Roberts talks about Julia Roberts: “I never wanted to be like her”

In a recent interview with Tatler, Emma Roberts finally talked about his career and that of Julia Roberts, stating that he never wanted to compare the two artistic paths. The actress revealed: “I never aspired to be her. I love her so much, I love her job, but I’m just doing my thing. “

Also, the artist talked about the production company he created and the projects he wants to build from now on: “I’ve always wanted to be involved in projects in a more creative way and now I’m doing it. I can decide who I want to be with, for how long and in what capacity … I also choose people in roles that they otherwise might not be seen. My favorite parts were the ones people didn’t expect. When Ryan Murphy cast me for American Horror Story, for example, people saw me as a nice teenage girl and I couldn’t grow into more edgy roles at the time. He gave me this opportunity and I would like to do it for others ”.